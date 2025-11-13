ScioTeq Appoints Mike Ingram as Chief Commercial Officer

ScioTeq logo Mike Ingram, New CCO of ScioTeq

Selected for newly established role to lead global strategy, growth & innovation

Mike’s deep experience across the aerospace ecosystem and his proven ability to deliver results make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team” — Robb Gibbs, CEO, ScioTeq

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScioTeq, a global leader in advanced visualization and computing solutions for mission-critical applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Ingram as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Mr. Ingram will lead ScioTeq’s global commercial strategy, driving growth, customer engagement, and innovation across the company’s aerospace and defense markets.

Mr. Ingram brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the global avionics industry, with a strong record of transforming organizations, introducing new technologies, and delivering sustained business growth. He joins ScioTeq following his tenure as President and CEO of Shadin Avionics and Electronic Concepts and Engineering (ECE), where he led teams designing and manufacturing embedded, certified, and ruggedized motor and engine controllers, fuel flow transducers, and data conversion products.

Prior to that, Mr. Ingram held senior leadership positions with Honeywell Aerospace as Vice President and General Manager of Avionics, and with GE’s AVIAGE Systems—a joint venture in China—as Vice President of Strategy and Growth. He also held engineering and product leadership roles at Avidyne.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ingram has demonstrated a consistent ability to assess business health, establish profitable strategies, and accelerate growth through both innovation and operational excellence. He has led numerous certification programs, launched multiple new product introductions, and built strong relationships across the global aerospace community. He has also served on several key industry boards and committees, including the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the FAA NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC), and the RTCA Board of Directors.

“Mike’s deep experience across the aerospace ecosystem and his proven ability to deliver results make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Rob Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, ScioTeq. “As ScioTeq continues to expand its global footprint and product portfolio, his leadership will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and customer success.”

A pilot and engineer, Mr. Ingram holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S. in Ocean Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

“I’m honored to join ScioTeq at such an exciting time,” said Mike Ingram. “ScioTeq has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative visualization and computing solutions that empower operators in mission-critical environments. I look forward to working with our talented teams worldwide to deepen customer relationships and accelerate our global growth.”

________________________________________

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 40 years’ experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, visualization and computing solutions for the Avionics, Air Traffic Control and Defense & Security markets. With headquarters in Belgium and five additional locations worldwide, we are a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments. Learn more at www.scioteq.com.

