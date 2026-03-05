MARCI HOPKINS INDUCTED INTO IAOTP’S BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Marci Hopkins at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce Marci Hopkins, TV Personality, Mental Health Advocate, Podcast Host and Recovery Expert, has been inducted into IAOTP’s Bombshell Boss Babes for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by IAOTP is a renowned honor. The Bombshell Boss Babe recognition is presented to accomplished women who have demonstrated global impact within traditionally male-dominated industries. Honorees thrive on the success of others, empowering and mentoring women while remaining philanthropic and active in their communities. Marci Hopkins has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement.With more than three decades of experience in the media, entertainment, and wellness industries, Marci Hopkins has established herself as a leader in inspirational broadcasting, personal transformation, and women’s empowerment. She currently serves as an award-winning host, author, nationally recognized motivational speaker, and mental health advocate whose work bridges media, recovery and women’s empowerment. Through her platform, Marci shares stories of hope, healing, and resilience. Marci leads impactful conversations surrounding women’s health, parenting, mental wellness, addiction recovery, trauma healing, and personal growth, driving meaningful dialogue and inspiring change.Marci’s current and previous roles include Creator and Host of Wake Up with Marci, award-winning Author, Recovery Expert featured on national platforms including FOX, CBS & NBC, Motivational Speaker, Podcast Host, Television Personality, Mental Health Advocate, Inventor, and Fundraising Host for organizations serving children and vulnerable communities. Through these roles, Marci has demonstrated exceptional leadership, emotional intelligence, media expertise, and an unwavering commitment to advocacy and transformational storytelling. Wake Up with Marci is rated as a Top Healthcare Show on Apple Podcasts.Hopkins is best known as the Host and Executive Producer of Wake Up with Marci, a wellness and lifestyle program highlighting personal transformation and inspirational storytelling. The show aired on CBS’s WLNY-TV and received multiple awards for excellence in production and content.In 2025, Hopkins strategically expanded the show into a globally distributed podcast and streaming series, to expand accessibility and international reach. Her platform offers on-demand access to interviews with wellness experts, thought leaders, and change makers. She also became a mental health contributor for USA Today’s Connecting America platform, further extending the reach of her advocacy and media work. A vocal advocate for mental health and sobriety, Hopkins shares her personal journey of recovery through media appearances, keynote speeches, and panel discussions. She frequently speaks at events focused on addiction recovery, women’s empowerment, and wellness.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: mental health advocacy, addiction recovery, women’s empowerment, on-air hosting, motivational speaking, content creation, and fundraising leadership. Known for her compassionate energy, authenticity, and ability to connect deeply with audiences, Marci continues to build trust and deliver measurable impact across every project she undertakes.Marci’s journey has been shaped by profound personal hardship and extraordinary transformation. A survivor of sexual and physical abuse and raised in a home affected by alcoholism, she turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism, becoming trapped in a cycle of pain, secrecy, and self-doubt. Today, she celebrates 10 years of sobriety, a milestone that stands as a testament to her resilience and belief that healing and fulfillment are attainable. Her transformation fuels her mission: to help others break destructive cycles, reclaim their worth, and discover their path to lasting recovery and happiness.As an accomplished author, Marci penned Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles, which received the International Impact Book Award for Addiction and Recovery. She is also a contributing author alongside Les Brown in Unstoppable Voices: Stories of Strength, Hope and Impact. Her newest book, Wake Up, You’re Not Broken: What to Expect in the First 30 Days of Sobriety, is scheduled for release on April 7, 2026 and is currently available for pre-order. This new book offers a structured and compassionate framework for individuals navigating early recovery while challenging stigma surrounding substance use disorder.Marci completed her education at the Art Institute of Houston, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Music and Television Business. She continued her professional development at Actors Connection and The Peoples Improv Theatre (The PIT), training in acting, improvisation, emotional presence, and performance, strengthening her ability to communicate authentically and lead meaningful conversations on and off screen.Throughout her career, Marci Hopkins has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala atThe Plaza Hotel in NYC for her selection as Top Mental Health Contributor of the Year and her induction into IAOTP’s Bombshell Boss Babes.Notable awards and recognitions include:Two Anthem AwardsThree Telly AwardsTop 25 Leading Women EntrepreneursMompreneur of the Year- New Jersey Family MagazineSocial Impact Hero- Authority MagazineMillennium Award- Millennium MagazineMarci remains deeply committed to community engagement. She serves as a fundraiser for SWS in New Jersey, a Supporter of Kumali in Uganda, and a board member of the YWCA USA, where she previously served as a Board Chair for the 2020 Gala. She was also a finalist for Author of the Year 2025 with both the International Impact Awards and the Ebobea International Book Awards.She is a strong advocate for breaking the stigma around Alcohol Use Disorder and has worked with national organizations such as Shatterproof, serving as emcee for major events in New York and Los Angeles. She is currently leading the development of the Marci Community School for Hope Children’s Home in Uganda, supporting construction efforts for the Mafubira Children’s Development Care Center, helping provide education, housing electricity, and running water for orphaned children.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Marci for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Marci is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at the year’s gala.”Looking back, Marci attributes her success to her determination, discipline, and the mentors who guided her journey. She remains committed to advancing women’s empowerment, supporting survivors of abuse, reducing stigmas around addiction, and championing global initiatives that uplift children and families.For more information, please visit: www.wakeupwithmarci.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

