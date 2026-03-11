Global Consulting Firm JMJ Joins Major Projects Association

JMJ Logo MPA Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ, a global consulting firm specialising in leadership, culture, and high performance delivery on major capital projects, has been accepted as a member of the Major Projects Association (MPA), a global network of owners, operators, contractors, and advisers dedicated to enhancing outcomes across complex, high-value major projects.JMJ brings nearly 40 years of experience supporting owners, EPC contractors, and joint ventures on complex major capital projects worldwide, helping teams strengthen leadership alignment, safety culture, and delivery performance across diverse and high-risk environments.Through its membership, JMJ will both contribute practical insights on leadership alignment, safety culture, sustainability, and organisational capability, supporting the Association’s 2030 strategy focus on improving societal, environmental, and economic outcomes from major projects.Geoff Cislo, Director of Major Capital Projects at JMJ, said:"Major projects are becoming increasingly complex and the risks around delivery continue to grow. Being part of the Major Projects Association gives us the opportunity to collaborate with industry peers, share practical insights and strengthen performance culture across the sector. Drawing on decades of experience supporting complex projects, we focus on helping organisations improve safety, quality and productivity while making the best possible use of limited resources."As an active member, JMJ will participate in the Association’s programme of more than 30 annual events. These include the Prestige Lectures, the Annual Conference, in‑depth seminars, roundtable discussions, working groups and committees, and professional development programmes such as Rising Stars, Challenge of Major Projects and the Major Projects Simulator. Insights from these activities will inform and enhance JMJ’s Start Strong, Stay Strong, Finish Strong methodology, High‑Performance Projects™ approach, and its broader consulting and coaching work with global clients.About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has helped clients achieve what once seemed impossible. From executives to the front line, we work with leaders to drive cultural transformation, enabling breakthroughs in safety and business performance. Backed by proven expertise, proprietary technologies, and modern safety principles, we deliver scalable and lasting impact. www.jmj.com About The Major Projects AssociationThe Major Projects Association is a community of practice for organisations engaged in the initiation and delivery of major projects, programmes and portfolios.Membership comprises organisations engaged in a wide variety of commercial and public enterprises. They operate in a wide variety of fields including: manufacturing, construction, defence, transportation, IT, government departments, consultancies and law, as well as those engaged in the academic study of major projects. www.majorprojects.org

