JMJ Expands Leadership to Support Americas' Growth and Rising Demand for Assessments

Troy Pierce, Executive Director, Americas, JMJ Anthony Shepherd, Director of Assessments, JMJ JMJ Logo

Anthony Shepherd promoted to Director of Assessments as Troy Pierce takes on Executive Director role for the Americas.

As we continue to expand our work globally and into new industries and practices, strengthening our leadership team is an important step.” — Jeff Williams, CEO, JMJ

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global safety, culture, and performance consulting firm JMJ today announced two leadership appointments as it continues to expand its presence in the Americas and enhance its global assessment capabilities. Troy Pierce has been named Executive Director, Americas, while Anthony Shepherd has been promoted to Director of Assessments, reflecting the increasing demand from organizations seeking deeper insights into culture, leadership, and operational performance as the foundation for transformation.“As we continue to expand our work globally and into new industries and practices, strengthening our leadership team is an important step,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer at JMJ. “Troy’s experience adds valuable capability as we grow our presence in the Americas. At the same time, Anthony’s leadership will help us continue advancing our global assessments practice. Our assessment work is already delivering powerful insights for clients, and recent technology advancements are allowing us to deepen what those assessments reveal about culture, leadership, and how work is actually performed.”In his role as Executive Director, Americas, Troy Pierce will help lead JMJ’s continued growth across the region, supporting clients across industries and strengthening the firm’s consulting capabilities across major projects and operational transformation.Pierce brings more than three decades of experience in the construction safety field and has worked on major capital projects worldwide. He worked with JMJ earlier in his career and returned to the firm in 2025. Immediately prior to this, Pierce served with Pfizer’s Global Engineering group, where he supported safety on North American capital projects.Anthony Shepherd’s promotion highlights the growing importance of assessments in helping organizations understand their culture and performance. JMJ’s assessments are sought after by clients as the fundamental first component of any transformational initiative. JMJ's assessment approach combines consulting expertise with proprietary technologies to enable deeper analysis of organizational alignment, leadership effectiveness, and operational performance.This includes how decisions are made, how work is carried out, how risks are mitigated, and how teams collaborate across complex projects and operations.Shepherd brings more than a decade of experience in operations, process improvement, and analytics. Since joining JMJ, he has supported clients in identifying opportunities for improvement, strengthening alignment and laying the foundation for broader transformation initiatives.About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has been at the forefront of cultural change, helping executives, leaders, and the front line create breakthrough results in safety and business performance. Our approach combines consulting expertise and proprietary technologies to make the impossible possible. www.jmj.com

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