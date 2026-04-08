JMJ Expands Engagement Across Australia as Demand Grows for Safety Leadership and Cultural Transformation

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Building on two decades of project experience to meet growing demand for safety and cultural transformation

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ, the global consulting firm specialising in safety, culture and performance, is strengthening its engagement with the Australian market, as organisations across the region place increasing emphasis on safety leadership, psychological wellbeing and high-performance culture.Australia has long been an important market for JMJ, particularly in industries where safety and operational performance are closely linked.Over the past two decades, JMJ has supported major energy and infrastructure developments across Australia, with a strong presence in Western Australia, including several major LNG projects.. Through this work, JMJ has partnered with project owners and contractors to align leadership teams and build shared commitment to safety across complex project environments. These approaches have contributed to positive shifts in safety performance, workforce engagement and project delivery, and continue to inform JMJ’s approach as the sector evolves to meet the challenges of energy transition and increasingly complex project delivery.JMJ’s renewed focus on the region comes at a time of significant change in Australia’s workplace safety landscape. Recent regulatory developments in Work Health and Safety (WHS) laws have increased director and officer accountability around psychosocial risk management, prompting organisations to take a more integrated approach to safety, leadership and organisational culture. At the same time, sectors such as mining, energy and major infrastructure continue to invest heavily in leadership capability and safety culture as part of their operational strategy. Looking ahead, JMJ sees strong opportunity to support clients as Australia navigates the energy transition, delivers the next wave of major capital projects, and responds to growing expectations around workforce wellbeing and psychologically safe workplaces.In addition to resource and energy projects, JMJ is increasingly supporting organisations across transport, construction and government-owned infrastructure agencies, where the delivery of major capital projects, public accountability and workforce wellbeing are closely interconnected. These sectors face similar challenges around leadership alignment, psychosocial risk, and sustaining strong safety culture across complex operating environments, creating further opportunity for JMJ to apply its experience in high-hazard, multi-stakeholder settings.Mark Britton, Chief Consulting Officer, JMJ said:“We’re seeing a development in how organisations across Australia are approaching safety, with greater focus on leadership, psychosocial safety and organisational resilience. This creates a strong opportunity to support clients across the region and continue building capability locally, particularly as demand grows across Australia and the wider APAC market.”As part of this renewed engagement, the firm is strengthening its presence in the region partnering with Kristy Demarti to provide Business Development expertise and supporting client engagement across key industries.JMJ works globally with organisations in complex and high-risk industries to strengthen leadership alignment, build resilient cultures and support the safe and predictable delivery of major projects. As organisations across Australia respond to evolving safety expectations and increasing operational complexity, JMJ welcomes conversations with leaders looking to strengthen safety culture, leadership capability and project performance.About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has helped clients achieve what once seemed impossible. From executives to the front line, we work with leaders to drive cultural transformation, enabling breakthroughs in safety and business performance. Backed by proven expertise, proprietary technologies, and modern safety principles, we deliver scalable and lasting impact.

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