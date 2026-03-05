QuickFitting Launches Large SurePress Fittings for Commercial Applications

Patented design brings proactive visual press verification to large-scale projects

Expanding SurePress into larger sizes marks a major milestone. Contractors can now complete entire commercial projects with varying connection sizes using a single press system with visual indication.” — Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting® , a leader in plumbing and HVAC solutions, announced the expansion of its SurePressline with the introduction of large-size copper press fittings up to 3 inches in diameter. The new fittings extend the SurePress product range to cover sizes from ½ inch to 3 inches, delivering flame-free indication technology to large commercial, institutional and industrial projects.SurePress large fittings are engineered with patented indication windows that visually confirm a pressed connection before pressure testing — a proactive approach that sets SurePress apart from reactive leak detection systems that only identify unpressed fittings during pressure tests when leaks occur.Once pressed, green indication will extend from the windows, confirming a secure connection visible from five feet away. This instant visual confirmation eliminates the uncertainty of unpressed connections and reduces costly callbacks.The new large fittings feature several design features to ensure performance and visibility across larger diameters:- Expanded size range: Available in 2½-inch and 3-inch, completing the SurePress line from ½ inch through 3 inches- Enhanced visibility: Eight indication windows positioned at the top and bottom of the fitting provide 360-degree confirmation from every angle- Press tool compatibility: Works with V-profile jaw rings and actuator attachments from leading hydraulic press tool brands, requiring no proprietary tools"Expanding SurePress into larger sizes marks a major milestone for our customers and us," said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting. "Contractors can now complete entire commercial projects with varying connection sizes using a single press system with proactive visual indication. Unlike reactive leak detection systems that only identify problems during pressure testing, SurePress confirms every connection before the test, reducing callbacks and providing instant confidence on the jobsite."SurePress Large fittings are lead-free, code-compliant and approved for hot and cold potable water, rainwater/gray water, chilled water and residential steam applications up to 5 psi.SurePress products are backed by QuickFitting’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. For more information about SurePress, visit www.surepress.com About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure durability. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

