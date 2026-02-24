Novalina Introduces Newport, an Elevated Shaker-Style Kitchen Collection

German-engineered kitchen cabinetry in a premium satin lacquer program available in 28 curated colors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novalina introduces the Newport Kitchen Collection, a premium satin-lacquer Shaker cabinetry program that reinterprets one of the most enduring kitchen styles in the American market through the discipline of German design engineering. Defined by proportion, precision and material integrity, Newport offers designers and homeowners a composed architectural framework supported by integrated storage and lighting solutions.Classic Form, Contemporary ExpressionIndustry trend reports continue to identify shaker-style doors as the most specified cabinet profile in U.S. kitchens. Valued for their balanced proportions and adaptability, shaker cabinetry bridges traditional millwork and contemporary minimalism, allowing designers to shape a kitchen’s character through material, color and composition rather than ornament.Newport builds on that enduring language, including balanced rails and stiles, clean framing and purposeful detailing, refined through a European lens. The five-part front reads structured yet restrained and allows material and layout to lead.Available in 28 satin lacquer colors, Newport supports tonal interiors, layered neutrals and saturated statements. The collection is presented through two distinct environments that demonstrate its range.One composition pairs White Satin cabinetry with a Deep Blue Satin island and brass-toned bow handles. Oak crate-style pull-outs introduce warmth and texture, while coordinated niche cladding and open plate racks reinforce the architectural rhythm.A second setting in Sage Green Satin offers a more tonal expression. Here, partitioned wall units, illuminated glass doors and a narrow tall broom cupboard expand functional planning options without disrupting the clarity of the front design.Integrated Craft and PerformanceNewport features a 5-part satin lacquer shaker-style front with a ¾ inch thickness. The water-based dual-cure lacquer system with UV drying produces a matte velvet surface engineered for durability and ease of maintenance. Manufactured in Herrieden, Germany, by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH, each cabinet reflects Novalina’s emphasis on precision and long-term performance.Beyond its exterior, Newport operates as a fully integrated system. Interior drawers, flex boxes and tall larder pull-out units create structured storage at every scale. Plate racks, upright shelving and apothecary cabinets allow designers to balance display and concealment.Lighting is integrated into the cabinetry architecture. Illuminated glass wall units, recessed LED spotlights, illuminated shelves and discreet plinth lighting create a layered ambience while highlighting the quality of the satin lacquer finish.While manufactured in Germany, Newport aligns with American planning standards and appliance specifications, including true U.S. cabinet sizing in 24-inch, 30-inch and 36-inch widths.“Newport is classic, yet elegant. And even though it has a shaker front, it looks effortless. That’s what makes it work for so many different homes and personalities,” said Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc.Newport reflects Novalina’s broader ambition of delivering kitchen cabinetry that honors design tradition while meeting the expectations of contemporary American living. For more information, visit novalina.com About NovalinaNovalina is a premium kitchen brand owned by Schueller Furniture North America Inc., designed specifically for the U.S. market. Combining European sophistication with practical, everyday functionality tailored to the needs of American homeowners, Novalina delivers premium kitchen solutions with a focus on sustainability, innovation and superior customer service. Novalina kitchens feature cabinets manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, backed by decades of German engineering expertise. For more information, please visit: novalina.com

