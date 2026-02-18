QuickFitting Partners with Ace Hardware to Bring SurePress Fittings to Stores and Online
60 SKUs now stocked in Ace Retail Support Centers with full QuickFitting product lineup available via drop-ship
Ace’s Retail Support Centers are now stocking 60 core SKUs from QuickFitting’s SurePress line, enabling more than 5,100 U.S. Ace stores to place immediate warehouse orders. In addition to the warehouse assortment, Ace dealers will have access to drop-ship QuickFitting’s full flame-free portfolio, including HVAC Push-to-Connect, Plumbing Push-to-Connect (Stainless Steel and Brass), and additional SurePress SKUs.
“Partnering with Ace Hardware marks the SurePress line’s first major entry into the retail hardware channel,” said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing & Product Development at QuickFitting. “SurePress fittings are already on shelves at more than 595 Ace locations, with additional stores expected to come on board after the February tradeshow. Plumbers and facility managers can now access our patented SurePress fittings, featuring built-in visual indication that provides added confidence on every install, at the neighborhood store they know and trust.”
Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace Hardware operates the largest non-grocery retail cooperative in the United States, with 17 domestic distribution centers and more than 5,100 U.S. stores that are locally owned and operated. Including international locations, the cooperative spans over 5,700 stores in roughly 60 countries.
For more information about SurePress, visit www.quickfitting.com.
About QuickFitting
QuickFitting® is a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure long term performance. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress®, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com.
Mirjam Lippuner
Get Ink DIY
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.