xCures and careMESH Announce Partnership to Expand Interoperability and Clinical Workflow Enablement

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- xCures, an AI-enabled healthcare data platform that extracts and structures clinical information from medical records and makes AI-ready outputs available through a platform UI and standard REST APIs, today announced a partnership with careMESH , a healthcare technology company delivering EHR-integrated referral management and care coordination solutions.Through the partnership, healthcare organizations will be able to combine xCures’ structured clinical data and APIs with careMESH’s EHR-native workflow platform, helping care teams streamline referral intake, improve clinical visibility, and reduce administrative friction across care coordination.The collaboration enables healthcare organizations to integrate xCures’ normalized clinical data directly into careMESH’s referral management and coordination workflows within the EHR. The result is a more seamless path from medical record retrieval to clinical action, reducing manual processes and accelerating time to treatment.“Both teams are focused on practical interoperability, getting the right clinical information to the right stakeholders, reliably and in context,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “This partnership is designed to help customers reduce friction across medical record retrieval, normalization, and downstream clinical workflows.”“careMESH is designed to manage referrals and care coordination directly within the EHR, embedding workflow, communication, and secure access into the daily flow of care,” said Peter S. Tippett, MD, PhD, CEO of careMESH. “By integrating xCures’ structured clinical data into our platform, we can help organizations reduce friction in referral intake, improve workflow visibility, and accelerate time to treatment, all while reducing burden to clinicians or IT teams.”The companies expect to collaborate on initial customer-facing use cases and, over time, expand integration opportunities as healthcare organizations increasingly seek interoperable platforms that combine clinical data access with embedded workflow tools.About xCuresFounded in 2018, xCures operates an AI-enabled healthcare data platform that serves as the semantic layer for healthcare data. It rapidly extracts high-quality information from medical records collected from a wide variety of sources The platform gives healthcare organizations fast, reliable access to the clinical data elements they need, when they need them, to make informed decisions. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com About careMESHcareMESH delivers EHR-integrated referral management and care coordination solutions that embed workflow, communication, provider directory and provider connectivity directly into clinical systems. careMESH enables hospitals, oncology, cardiology and other care teams to streamline referral intake, reduce manual processes, improve handoffs, and accelerate time to treatment, all while reducing costs and often improving revenue. For more information, visit www.caremesh.com

