xCures and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Partner to Support Patient Access and Action Through BlueHQ

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- xCures, the premier healthcare data extraction platform , today announced its partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to support the next phase of BlueHQ™, the Alliance’s personalized support hub for people impacted by colorectal cancer. To help lay the groundwork for simpler, patient-directed access to medical records, xCures will support BlueHQ with Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™) Individual Access Services (IAS).People facing colorectal cancer often receive care across multiple providers, health systems, and care settings, which leaves patients and caregivers responsible for tracking down, managing, and repeatedly re-submitting their own medical information. BlueHQ is being built to reduce that burden by pairing trusted guidance, navigation, and support services with easier access to an individual’s own health data.The collaboration reflects a shared vision that the next phase of digital health must move beyond simple medical record collection and toward enabling patients to take informed, confident action using their own data.“As healthcare-specific large language models gain momentum, delivering records alone is no longer the goal,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “What matters is whether the technology helps people move forward. Preparing BlueHQ for TEFCA Individual Access Services is about creating the infrastructure patients need to access pertinent information more easily and actually use that information to make decisions with confidence.”Preparing for a post-clipboard patient experienceAs part of the partnership, xCures is supporting BlueHQ with TEFCA Individual Access Services, which are designed to allow individuals to request and obtain their medical records electronically from participating healthcare organizations and networks (through a secure, consent-based process).This work closely aligns with national interoperability and patient access priorities set by the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy (ASTP) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), including the “Kill the Clipboard” initiative, which seeks to eliminate repetitive paperwork and administrative friction for patients.“People impacted by colorectal cancer often have to navigate an incredibly complex care journey,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO, Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “BlueHQ is being built to simplify that experience. Improving access to medical information and connecting it to personalized guidance and support is a meaningful step toward a more coordinated model of care that will ultimately help improve outcomes.”Turning access into actionBlueHQ brings together trusted education, patient navigation, community, and tailored resources in a single experience. With support from xCures’ platform, future enhancements are intended to ground that experience in an individual’s own clinical data, organized and structured to support real-world decisions rather than exist only as disconnected documents.Together, xCures and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance are working toward a model that reduces administrative burden, reinforces patient agency, and ensures that advances in AI and interoperability translate into tangible benefits for patients and caregivers.“Kill the Clipboard is ultimately about respecting patients’ time and autonomy,” Newton added. “TEFCA IAS provides the foundation for that shift, and BlueHQ shows how access, intelligence, and human support can come together in practice.”Pointing toward a new standard for patient-centered digital healthThe partnership points toward a new standard for patient-centered digital health by combining data aggregation, validated AI-assisted data structuring, and information extraction with TEFCA-enabled access and BlueHQ’s action-oriented support model. The goal is to align technical innovation and public policy with the real, day-to-day needs of patients and caregivers facing colorectal cancer, the cancer with the most rapid increase in incidence, particularly among adults under 50, where it has become the leading cause of cancer death.As development continues, xCures and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance remain focused on delivering an experience that turns clinical data into clarity and clarity into action.About xCuresFounded in 2018, xCures operates an AI-enabled healthcare data platform that serves as the semantic layer for healthcare data. It rapidly extracts high-quality information from medical records collected from a wide variety of sources.The platform gives healthcare organizations fast, reliable access to the clinical data elements they need, when they need them, to make informed decisions. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND , magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit www.colorectalcancer.org

