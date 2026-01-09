xCures and Advokare Partner to Expand Patient-Centered Data Access with IAS Solution

Through xCures’ IAS solution, Advokare expands patient access to structured health data that supports preparation, understanding, and informed advocacy

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- xCures, a healthcare data platform that aggregates, normalizes, and structures complex medical records , today announced that Advokare is using the xCures platform to support its operations. The use of the xCures platform expands access to patient data on Advokare’s platform through xCures’ TEFCA Individual Access Services (IAS) solution, empowering patients to better access, understand, and act on their own health information.Advokare’s mission is to empower patients to advocate for their care . By integrating data retrieved through xCures’ IAS solution, Advokare users will experience richer context from their own health records, helping them prepare for their doctor’s appointments and communicate more confidently with providers.Data Access That Patients Can UseOften described as the semantic layer for healthcare data, the xCures platform has focused on giving clinical teams timely access to structured medical summaries and workflow-tailored checklists. Through the IAS retrieval pathway and partnerships with companies such as Advokare, that same complete, high-quality clinical data is available directly to support patient-initiated engagements.The Advokare platform will be able to pull health data from the retrieved patient’s medical records, enabling their AI agents to identify the latest published clinical evidence relevant to the patient and present it in a way that empowers the patient to have meaningful conversations with their doctors.Built on a Proven FoundationThe IAS solution builds on the foundation announced in August, when xCures introduced this capability as part of its platform expansion. xCures’ approach places structured medical information at the center of workflows that matter most to patients. Advokare’s patient interface adds a complementary access point for individuals seeking clearer, patient-centric views of their care history.Shared Goals, Shared Momentum“We have long focused on helping providers get the right data at the right time,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “With Advokare, we are expanding that same capability to patients in a way that supports better preparation, stronger advocacy, and more informed care conversations.”“High-quality clinical data is foundational to patient empowerment,” said Joris van Dam, CEO of Advokare. “This partnership enables Advokare to serve as the patient’s AI copilot, providing frictionless access to their health information and helping them engage as informed partners in discussions with their providers.”About xCuresFounded in 2018, xCures operates an AI-enabled healthcare data platform that serves as the semantic layer for healthcare data. It rapidly extracts high-quality information from medical records collected from a wide variety of sources.The platform gives healthcare organizations fast, reliable access to the clinical data elements they need, when they need them, to make informed decisions. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com About AdvokareAdvokare provides patients with tools that simplify access to meaningful health information and support confident engagement with healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.advokare.health.

