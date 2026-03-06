Green Globe Certification Awarded to Pullman Pattaya Hotel G in Thailand

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Pullman Pattaya Hotel G its inaugural certification. With sweeping views of the Gulf of Thailand, the five-star Pullman Pattaya Hotel G is situated on its own private beach on Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya.General Manager, Simon Thomas Angove said, “Green Globe certification is a proud moment for all of us at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G. This milestone is the result of real teamwork, hard work, and a shared belief in doing things the right way. From eliminating single-use plastics and restoring energy efficiency to supporting local fishermen, schools, and foundations, every department contributed with heart and purpose. We didn’t just speak about sustainability - we measured it, reduced it, recycled it, and brought it to life. This recognition belongs to our whole Pullman family and to Pattaya itself, because when we uplift our community, we uplift our city.”Treading LightlyPullman Pattaya Hotel G’s sustainability strategy includes energy and water management practices that minimize the property’s environmental footprint. To reduce energy consumption, the hotel has transitioned to energy-efficient LED lighting and installed motion sensors in key areas such as the lobby, guest corridors and public hallways. A Midnight Light Reduction Policy implemented in the lobby optimizes energy use through adjusting lighting based on hotel occupancy and operational needs, while ensuring guest safety.Water conservation measures include installation of sensor taps in public restrooms. The hotel also deploys a comprehensive wastewater treatment process, using microorganisms to safely treat and recycle wastewater. Regular wastewater sample collections ensure the system’s ongoing effectiveness and help maintain water quality to help preserve Pattaya’s beautiful coastal environment.To support greener mobility, an on-site EV charging station is available to encourage low-emission travel. This initiative aligns with global trends toward sustainable transportation and enhances convenience for eco-conscious guests. In addition, the hotel collaborates with HAUP, a leading EV car-sharing provider, offering guests a convenient and environmentally friendly way to explore the local area. Guests can rent an electric vehicle at the hotel and travel around the city with zero emissions. The partnership enables guests to reduce their carbon footprint while still enjoying the freedom and comfort of independent travel.Eco-friendly Stays without Paper or PlasticPullman Pattaya Hotel G has successfully achieved its zero-plastic target for guest room amenities. All single-use plastic items have been removed and replaced with eco-friendly alternatives featuring biodegradable packaging. The introduction of glass water bottles has decreased plastic waste, and guests can refill their reusable bottles at standard-certified water filtration systems placed in public areas.In line with the hotel’s commitment to smart, sustainable hospitality, all printed in-room service menus, hotel information sheets, and promotional materials have been replaced with seamless QR code access in guest rooms and on smart TV displays. Guests can explore dining menus, hotel facilities, maps, and daily promotions through their devices, significantly reducing paper use and supporting environmentally responsible communication.Protecting Pattaya’s Coastline and Sea LifeThe hotel’s Green Team is instrumental in the creation of environmental initiatives that contribute to the protection of the coastline. Every second Wednesday of the month, the Green Team organizes a beach clean-up. Staff volunteers work together to remove litter and debris along Wong Amat Beach, helping preserve marine life, enhance the guest experience, and support the long-term health of the coastal ecosystem. Throughout the year, community-focused initiatives are also carried out that include raising awareness through staff environmental education programs, participation in city-wide campaigns, and continued collaboration with stakeholders to promote sustainable tourism within Pattaya.Building a Stronger Community For the FutureTo foster regional economic development, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G has launched a range of projects that support local residents and the community. One project provides career opportunities for vulnerable groups within the hospitality industry. A staff member with a disability has gained employment in the Engineering Department where ongoing training is given and senior staff serve in a mentorship role. Programs like this promote income equality and inclusivity within the hotel environment.Beyond the hotel grounds, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G collaborates closely with local schools and vocational institutions to provide training programs, internships, and long-term career pathways in hospitality. These partnerships help nurture future talent and strengthen community development.Local sourcing is one of the key areas prioritized within the hotel’s procurement policy. Fresh seafood is purchased directly from local fishermen in Naklua Seafood Market and seasonal produce selected from nearby community markets for use in the kitchens. This commitment not only ensures freshness and authenticity but also supports small vendors and strengthens the local economy.At Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, social sustainability is embedded in its commitment to community wellbeing. Through long-standing initiatives such as the annual Sharing is Caring program, the hotel encourages guests and team members to donate essential items to a local orphanage, fostering meaningful community connection and shared responsibility. Donated items include clothing, toys, school supplies, and essential goods for children. Furthermore, ongoing support for the Father Ray Foundation, including annual contributions valued at approximately THB 50,000, helps meet the daily needs of children and young adults in care. Together, these initiatives reflect a sustained approach to social impact, emphasizing compassion and leading to long-term positive outcomes for the Pattaya community.ContactYUZANAMarketing Communications ManagerPullman Pattaya Hotel G445/3 Moo 5 Wong Amart Beach,Pattaya - Naklua Road Soi 16 ,20150 ChonburiThailandT: +66 (0) 3841 1940-8E: YUZANA@PULLMANPATTAYAHOTELG.COMPULLMANPATTAYAHOTELG.COM - PULLMANHOTELS.COM

