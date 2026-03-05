Ewing Aerospace Unveils NDAA-Compliant BlueLRS-MAVLink 900 MHz C2 Telemetry System

BlueLRS MAVLink - NDAA MAVLink System

ASHLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewing Aerospace today announced the release of its new BlueLRS-MAV 900 MHz Telemetry Receiver (EA900MRX) and companion transmitter (GCS) platform, delivering 1 W uplink and 1 W downlink Mavlink telemetry in a fully NDAA-compliant architecture. The system is engineered for defense, public safety, and enterprise unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) programs requiring secure, domestically sourced telemetry solutions. BlueUAS approval is currently pending and expected near term.Designed as a drop-in, high-performance alternative to commercial 900 MHz telemetry modules such as the Matek MR900-30, Ewing Aerospace’s BlueLRS-MAV system provides equivalent long-range Mavlink performance while meeting stringent U.S. supply chain and compliance requirements.Key Features900–928 MHz ISM Band Operation (U.S.)1 W Uplink / 1 W Downlink TelemetryFull Mavlink Compatibility (ArduPilot, PX4, custom GCS platforms)NDAA Compliant ArchitectureU.S.-Controlled Supply ChainDesigned for BlueUAS and DoD ProgramsOptimized for Long-Range, High-Reliability C2 LinksCompact Form Factor for Airborne IntegrationThe BlueLRS-MAV system is purpose-built for Group 1–3 UAS platforms, including ISR drones, target drones, logistics platforms, and tactical unmanned aircraft requiring robust telemetry in contested or high-EMI environments.Built for Defense and Enterprise Programs“Reliable command-and-control telemetry is foundational to mission success,” said Tanner Ewing, Founder of Ewing Aerospace. “Our BlueLRS-MAV system delivers 1 watt in both directions, providing balanced telemetry performance without relying on foreign-restricted components. For programs that require NDAA compliance and are pursuing BlueUAS alignment, this is a purpose-built solution.”Unlike consumer-market telemetry modules, BlueLRS-MAV is engineered specifically for:U.S. Department of Defense programsFederal, state, and local public safety agenciesBlueUAS-aligned OEM integratorsEnterprise drone manufacturers seeking compliant telemetryThe architecture supports secure integration into UAS platforms operating in regulated environments where supply chain transparency and documentation are mandatory.Technical OverviewThe EA900MRX telemetry receiver and companion transmitter are designed to support:High-reliability Mavlink data throughputConfigurable air data rates and link parametersLow-latency telemetry streamingLong-range line-of-sight operationsDirect integration with ArduPilot-based flight controllersComprehensive documentation is available through Ewing Aerospace’s product documentation portal, including full specifications and integration guidance.AvailabilityThe BlueLRS-MAV 900 MHz telemetry system is available now for OEM evaluation and integration. Production quantities are available for defense and enterprise customers. BlueUAS approval is pending.For technical documentation and integration guidance, visit:For procurement inquiries or OEM integration support, contact:sales@ewingaerospace.comAbout Ewing AerospaceEwing Aerospace is a U.S.-based unmanned systems manufacturer focused on NDAA-compliant electronics, telemetry systems, and integrated UAS platforms. The company supports defense, public safety, and enterprise customers with domestically engineered and manufactured solutions designed for secure deployment in regulated environments.Media Contact:Ewing Aerospacepress@ewingaerospace.com

