Submit Release
News Search

There were 298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,026 in the last 365 days.

Ewing Aerospace Unveils NDAA-Compliant BlueLRS-MAVLink 900 MHz C2 Telemetry System

BlueLRS MAVLink - NDAA MAVLink System

Reliable command-and-control is foundational to mission success, our BlueLRS-MAV provides balanced telemetry and is built for programs that require NDAA compliance or are pursuing BlueUAS alignment.”
— Tanner Ewing
ASHLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ewing Aerospace today announced the release of its new BlueLRS-MAV 900 MHz Telemetry Receiver (EA900MRX) and companion transmitter (GCS) platform, delivering 1 W uplink and 1 W downlink Mavlink telemetry in a fully NDAA-compliant architecture. The system is engineered for defense, public safety, and enterprise unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) programs requiring secure, domestically sourced telemetry solutions. BlueUAS approval is currently pending and expected near term.

Designed as a drop-in, high-performance alternative to commercial 900 MHz telemetry modules such as the Matek MR900-30, Ewing Aerospace’s BlueLRS-MAV system provides equivalent long-range Mavlink performance while meeting stringent U.S. supply chain and compliance requirements.

Key Features

900–928 MHz ISM Band Operation (U.S.)
1 W Uplink / 1 W Downlink Telemetry
Full Mavlink Compatibility (ArduPilot, PX4, custom GCS platforms)
NDAA Compliant Architecture
U.S.-Controlled Supply Chain
Designed for BlueUAS and DoD Programs
Optimized for Long-Range, High-Reliability C2 Links
Compact Form Factor for Airborne Integration

The BlueLRS-MAV system is purpose-built for Group 1–3 UAS platforms, including ISR drones, target drones, logistics platforms, and tactical unmanned aircraft requiring robust telemetry in contested or high-EMI environments.

Built for Defense and Enterprise Programs

“Reliable command-and-control telemetry is foundational to mission success,” said Tanner Ewing, Founder of Ewing Aerospace. “Our BlueLRS-MAV system delivers 1 watt in both directions, providing balanced telemetry performance without relying on foreign-restricted components. For programs that require NDAA compliance and are pursuing BlueUAS alignment, this is a purpose-built solution.”

Unlike consumer-market telemetry modules, BlueLRS-MAV is engineered specifically for:

U.S. Department of Defense programs
Federal, state, and local public safety agencies
BlueUAS-aligned OEM integrators
Enterprise drone manufacturers seeking compliant telemetry

The architecture supports secure integration into UAS platforms operating in regulated environments where supply chain transparency and documentation are mandatory.

Technical Overview

The EA900MRX telemetry receiver and companion transmitter are designed to support:

High-reliability Mavlink data throughput
Configurable air data rates and link parameters
Low-latency telemetry streaming
Long-range line-of-sight operations
Direct integration with ArduPilot-based flight controllers

Comprehensive documentation is available through Ewing Aerospace’s product documentation portal, including full specifications and integration guidance.

Availability

The BlueLRS-MAV 900 MHz telemetry system is available now for OEM evaluation and integration. Production quantities are available for defense and enterprise customers. BlueUAS approval is pending.

For technical documentation and integration guidance, visit:
docs.ewingaerospace.com

For procurement inquiries or OEM integration support, contact:
sales@ewingaerospace.com

About Ewing Aerospace

Ewing Aerospace is a U.S.-based unmanned systems manufacturer focused on NDAA-compliant electronics, telemetry systems, and integrated UAS platforms. The company supports defense, public safety, and enterprise customers with domestically engineered and manufactured solutions designed for secure deployment in regulated environments.

Media Contact:
Ewing Aerospace
press@ewingaerospace.com
www.ewingaerospace.com

Tanner Ewing
Ewing Aerospace
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ewing Aerospace Unveils NDAA-Compliant BlueLRS-MAVLink 900 MHz C2 Telemetry System

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.