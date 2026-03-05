Ewing Aerospace Unveils NDAA-Compliant BlueLRS-MAVLink 900 MHz C2 Telemetry System
Reliable command-and-control is foundational to mission success, our BlueLRS-MAV provides balanced telemetry and is built for programs that require NDAA compliance or are pursuing BlueUAS alignment.”ASHLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ewing Aerospace today announced the release of its new BlueLRS-MAV 900 MHz Telemetry Receiver (EA900MRX) and companion transmitter (GCS) platform, delivering 1 W uplink and 1 W downlink Mavlink telemetry in a fully NDAA-compliant architecture. The system is engineered for defense, public safety, and enterprise unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) programs requiring secure, domestically sourced telemetry solutions. BlueUAS approval is currently pending and expected near term.
Designed as a drop-in, high-performance alternative to commercial 900 MHz telemetry modules such as the Matek MR900-30, Ewing Aerospace’s BlueLRS-MAV system provides equivalent long-range Mavlink performance while meeting stringent U.S. supply chain and compliance requirements.
Key Features
900–928 MHz ISM Band Operation (U.S.)
1 W Uplink / 1 W Downlink Telemetry
Full Mavlink Compatibility (ArduPilot, PX4, custom GCS platforms)
NDAA Compliant Architecture
U.S.-Controlled Supply Chain
Designed for BlueUAS and DoD Programs
Optimized for Long-Range, High-Reliability C2 Links
Compact Form Factor for Airborne Integration
The BlueLRS-MAV system is purpose-built for Group 1–3 UAS platforms, including ISR drones, target drones, logistics platforms, and tactical unmanned aircraft requiring robust telemetry in contested or high-EMI environments.
Built for Defense and Enterprise Programs
“Reliable command-and-control telemetry is foundational to mission success,” said Tanner Ewing, Founder of Ewing Aerospace. “Our BlueLRS-MAV system delivers 1 watt in both directions, providing balanced telemetry performance without relying on foreign-restricted components. For programs that require NDAA compliance and are pursuing BlueUAS alignment, this is a purpose-built solution.”
Unlike consumer-market telemetry modules, BlueLRS-MAV is engineered specifically for:
U.S. Department of Defense programs
Federal, state, and local public safety agencies
BlueUAS-aligned OEM integrators
Enterprise drone manufacturers seeking compliant telemetry
The architecture supports secure integration into UAS platforms operating in regulated environments where supply chain transparency and documentation are mandatory.
Technical Overview
The EA900MRX telemetry receiver and companion transmitter are designed to support:
High-reliability Mavlink data throughput
Configurable air data rates and link parameters
Low-latency telemetry streaming
Long-range line-of-sight operations
Direct integration with ArduPilot-based flight controllers
Comprehensive documentation is available through Ewing Aerospace’s product documentation portal, including full specifications and integration guidance.
Availability
The BlueLRS-MAV 900 MHz telemetry system is available now for OEM evaluation and integration. Production quantities are available for defense and enterprise customers. BlueUAS approval is pending.
For technical documentation and integration guidance, visit:
docs.ewingaerospace.com
For procurement inquiries or OEM integration support, contact:
sales@ewingaerospace.com
About Ewing Aerospace
Ewing Aerospace is a U.S.-based unmanned systems manufacturer focused on NDAA-compliant electronics, telemetry systems, and integrated UAS platforms. The company supports defense, public safety, and enterprise customers with domestically engineered and manufactured solutions designed for secure deployment in regulated environments.
Media Contact:
Ewing Aerospace
press@ewingaerospace.com
www.ewingaerospace.com
Tanner Ewing
Ewing Aerospace
