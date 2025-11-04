Ewing Aerospace Launches BlueLRS: NDAA-Compliant Open Source RC Link Platform

NDAA Compliant BlueLRS Drone Transmitter and Receiver Modules

Ewing Aerospace has released BlueLRS, a U.S.-developed open-source platform based on ExpressLRS, to support NDAA-compliant radio control and telemetry hardware.

BlueLRS brings open-source innovation into compliance-critical applications, giving the performance users expect from ExpressLRS, but with the security and traceability demanded by defense operators.” — Tanner Ewing

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewing Aerospace , a U.S. innovator in advanced aerospace electronics and unmanned systems, today announced the release of BlueLRS, a new open-source firmware platform based on ExpressLRS. BlueLRS is engineered to support NDAA-compliant radio control (RC) link and telemetry hardware, providing a secure, high-performance foundation for government, enterprise, and commercial unmanned systems.Developed as a U.S.-maintained fork of ExpressLRS, BlueLRS combines the proven performance and open architecture of the original project with rigorous supply-chain control and documentation needed for defense and compliant UAS deployments.“BlueLRS was created to preserve the flexibility and performance of ExpressLRS while ensuring it can be deployed on fully U.S.-made, NDAA-compliant hardware,” said Tanner Ewing, Founder and CEO of Ewing Aerospace. “It’s open, transparent, and designed to serve both the community and mission-critical users who require traceability and assurance.”A Fork of ExpressLRS — Built for Secure Hardware BlueLRS firmware originates from the ExpressLRS open-source project, one of the world’s most advanced RC and telemetry link systems. This U.S. fork introduces new validation layers, firmware signing, and documentation to support hardware verification, NDAA compliance, and integration into secure manufacturing pipelines.NDAA-Compliant HardwareCoinciding with the firmware release, Ewing Aerospace is introducing a line of NDAA-compliant TX (transmitter) and RX (receiver) modules. These modules are designed, manufactured, and assembled entirely in the United States using secure components and controlled supply chains. They deliver the same ultra-low latency, high reliability, and long-range performance users expect—while meeting government procurement and compliance standards.Open Source and Open CollaborationBlueLRS will remain fully open source, with all firmware and configuration tools publicly available. Ewing Aerospace encourages other hardware manufacturers to develop compatible BlueLRS-based devices and contribute to expanding the compliant, U.S.-aligned ecosystem of radio control and telemetry solutions.Key Advantages• NDAA-Compliant Hardware Support — Designed specifically for hardware manufactured from U.S. or allied sources with full traceability.• Proven ExpressLRS Architecture — Built on the same high-performance foundation trusted by RC and UAV communities worldwide.• Enhanced Firmware Security — Signed builds, secure boot support, and integrity checks to ensure reliable operation in sensitive environments.• Open-Source Transparency — Public development model with peer review, documentation, and long-term community governance.• Cross-Compatibility — Seamless operation with EdgeTX, OpenTX, and leading flight control systems.AvailabilityThe BlueLRS firmware and companion configuration tools are now available for download at www.bluelrs.io . Initial TX and RX modules are shipping immediately to partners and integrators, with general availability in December 2025. Integrators, customers, or other interested parties should reach out at blrs@ewingaerospace.com.About Ewing AerospaceEwing Aerospace designs and manufactures advanced electronics, airframes, and propulsion systems for unmanned and aerospace applications. Based in Ashland, Ohio, the company operates vertically integrated facilities that produce NDAA-compliant, high-reliability components supporting U.S. defense, commercial, and industrial programs.Media Contact:Press OfficeEwing Aerospacepress@ewingaerospace.com

