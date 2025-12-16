Ewing Aerospace Launches NDAA-Compliant H7 Flight Controller Line for the DoD’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP)

Ewing Aerospace H7 Flight Controller Line - Engineered for American Drone Dominance Ewing Aerospace's 15,000sqft manufacturing facility delivers US Drone Components

Ohio-Manufactured H7 Flight Controllers Offer Secure, Scalable Solution for Defense Integrators.

These are American controllers—built in an American facility, by an American engineering team, with a fully traceable, NDAA-compliant component set. Made specifically for American Drone Dominance.” — Tanner Ewing

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewing Aerospace today announced the launch of its new line of NDAA-compliant H7 flight controllers, purpose-built to meet the performance, security, and sourcing requirements anticipated in the Department of Defense’s upcoming Drone Dominance Program (DDP) RFP. These controllers represent a new benchmark for U.S.-aligned unmanned systems hardware—delivering high-speed processing, rugged environmental performance, and the design assurances required for military adoption.Developed around the latest STM32H7 microcontroller architecture, the Ewing H7 series provides exceptional computational capability for advanced flight control algorithms, onboard autonomy, GNSS-fusion, and future ISR payload integrations. The platform also incorporates hardened power architecture, secure firmware pathways, enhanced EMI/EMC resilience, and full compatibility with leading open and closed flight-control stacks.Addressing Industry Skepticism With Fully Domestic Design & ManufacturingAcross the defense UAS sector, concerns have grown regarding flight controllers marketed as “U.S.-made” but later discovered to rely on Chinese reference designs, firmware bases, or even foreign-owned parent companies. These concerns have become especially relevant as DoD programs tighten compliance requirements under NDAA Section 848 and similar sourcing frameworks.Ewing Aerospace provides complete transparency and reassurance in this space.All H7 controllers are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Ashland, Ohio. The hardware design files, firmware repositories, PCB manufacturing, SMT assembly, testing, and final quality assurance all occur inside Ewing’s vertically integrated U.S. facility. No design, manufacturing, or firmware control is outsourced overseas.This guarantees:• Full NDAA Component Compliance• U.S.-controlled IP chain• Predictable and secure lifecycle management• Reliable traceability for government procurement programsDesigned Specifically for the Drone Dominance Program (DDP)The Drone Dominance Program is expected to establish the DoD’s next-generation technical and sourcing standard for small UAS. Ewing’s H7 line is engineered with this framework in mind, delivering:• High-performance STM32H7 architecture for advanced stabilization, autonomy, and guidance workloads• Ruggedized power and EMI architecture suitable for contested operational environments• Secure, U.S.-controlled firmware flow supporting long-term sustainment and verification• NDAA-compliant BOM and robust multiple source supply chain• Optimized PCB stackups and sensor interfaces aligned with anticipated DDP scoring metrics“Our new H7 flight controllers were built specifically to meet the Drone Dominance Program’s expectations for performance, security, and U.S. design authority,” said Tanner Ewing, CEO of Ewing Aerospace. “There is no ambiguity. These are American controllers—built in an American facility, by an American engineering team, with a fully traceable, NDAA-compliant component set.”Pricing and Production CapacityThe Ewing H7 line is aggressively priced to support major defense scaling initiatives:• Starting at $59 for sample quantities• Volume OEM pricing available for integrators and program-level buyersEwing Aerospace’s Ashland production facility can currently support up to 30,000 flight controllers per month, enabling rapid delivery for large federal programs and high-volume commercial integrators. As an established electronics manufacturer with over a decade of American-made products, Ewing Aerospace brings proven design authority, production capacity, and reliable U.S. supply-chain control to the nation’s growing defense-UAS ecosystem.AvailabilitySamples are available immediately for purchase on the Ewing Aerospace website. Volume production units are made to order with a 4-6 week lead time, aligning with anticipated DDP RFP timelines.For procurement or technical inquiries, please contact press@ewingaero.com.

