Savant and Rover Host Webinar on Accelerating Tax Workflows with the AI Automation

Savant

How Rover transformed sales tax reconciliation from manual spreadsheets to governed, audit-ready workflows with Savant’s agentic automation

We rebuilt our monthly tax process in Savant. It now runs on a schedule, matches transactions automatically, and is always audit-ready.” — Paige Foelber, Senior Tax Accountant at Rover

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in AI-powered analytics automation, today announced that it will host a live customer webinar with Rover , the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, to discuss how the company reduced its month-end sales tax reconciliation time after replacing manual spreadsheets with governed automation.The 30-minute session will feature Paige Foelber, Senior Tax Accountant at Rover, alongside Barry Burns, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Savant Labs. Together, they will walk through how Rover redesigned its reconciliation workflow across key systems like Avalara to automate how their team reviews taxability, sourcing, and reasonability of tax rates for accuracy, to then produce audit-ready outputs on a consistent schedule."We rebuilt our monthly tax process in Savant," Foelber said. "It now runs on a schedule, matches transactions automatically, and is always audit-ready. From pulling data to reconciling and reporting, Savant handles the entire tax workflow."25% of finance leaders rank financial reporting requirements among their top risks, underscoring how unreconciled transactions and weak audit trails can create real exposure at month-end. Rover’s redesigned workflow addressed those risks directly, delivering an 80 percent reduction in month-end close time, 50 percent lower data handling costs and consistent audit-ready outputs.The webinar will take place on Thursday, March 19, at 12 p.m. ET, followed by a live Q&A session and prize draw.Finance and tax leaders evaluating automation strategies for 2026 are encouraged to register at savantlabs.io/events/rover-tax-automation-webinar About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic analytics automation platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.