Smith Opens New Sales Office in Boston

Smith Company Logo Mike Sutter, General Manager of Smith's Boston office

The new location will foster deep connections and drive innovation with both new and existing partners

This strategic move will allow us to connect with thought leaders in this space and continue to provide our customers with the advanced knowledge and expertise they have come to rely on from Smith.” — Mike Sutter, General Manager of Smith's Boston office

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its new sales office in Boston, Massachusetts. The new office will continue the company’s expansion in the North American market and provide tailored support for customers across New England.Smith’s Boston location will place the company at the center of one of the fastest-growing technological hubs in the United States. Massachusetts has invested more than USD $100 million in funding for its AI Strategic Task Force to develop a state-run AI hub, positioning Boston to compete with Silicon Valley for the next wave of advancements in artificial intelligence.“Boston is at the forefront of the AI boom as that begins to rapidly expand across our industry,” said Mike Sutter, General Manager of the new Smith office. “This strategic move will allow us to connect with thought leaders in this space and continue to provide our customers with the advanced knowledge and expertise they have come to rely on from Smith.”With MIT, Harvard, and more than 100 other colleges and universities in the greater Boston area, the city has long been a leader in technological innovation, making it a prime location for developing new and existing partnerships.The new office will be located at:Oliver Street Tower125 High Street, Suite 2115Boston, MA, US 02110+1 857.287.3849About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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