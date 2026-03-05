Powercast Showcases Wireless Power Backbone for Powering the Edge at Embedded World 2026

Powercast Corporation will exhibit at Embedded World 2026, March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing how wireless power is becoming a foundational layer for scalable, sustainable edge data collection.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powercast Corporation will exhibit at Embedded World 2026 , March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany, demonstrating how wireless power is becoming core infrastructure for scalable, sustainable data collection at the edge.Across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, healthcare environments, logistics networks, and data centers, organizations are rapidly increasing the number of connected sensors deployed to monitor temperature, humidity, occupancy, vibration, asset location, and system health. The opportunity is clear: more granular, real-time data enables better automation, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency.The constraint is power.Batteries introduce recurring maintenance cycles, replacement labor, and environmental waste. Hard-wired installations increase capital costs and restrict device placement. At scale, these limitations create friction that slows deployment and undermines the economics of dense sensing networks.At Embedded World, Powercast will demonstrate a different approach: a persistent wireless power layer engineered specifically for distributed edge devices.Powercast’s platform spans long-range over-the-air RF energy harvesting, mid-range magnetic resonance wireless power, and high-power inductive charging—delivering power from microwatts to kilowatts across distances ranging from inches to hundreds of feet. This breadth allows organizations to design systems that operate continuously, without relying on disposable batteries or fixed wiring infrastructure.At the device level, Powercast’s PowerharvesterRF energy harvesting semiconductor chipsets embed directly into custom PCB designs, converting RF signals into usable DC power. When paired with Powercast’s PowerSpottransmitters—or with existing RAIN RFID reader infrastructure already deployed across retail, healthcare, logistics, and data center environments—these receivers transform communication signals into distributed energy networks.Infrastructure that once only moved data can now be leveraged using Powercast technology to power the devices collecting it.Live demonstrations in Hall 3A, Booth 103 will include ultra-thin (1.2mm) battery-free BluetoothLow Energy (BLE) sensor tags developed with InPlay Inc. These sensors harvest RF energy at distances up to 85 feet (26 meters), delivering continuous environmental data without service visits or battery replacement. The result is scalable, maintenance-free deployment of sensing networks in spaces where access, uptime, and reliability are critical.Powercast will also showcase RFID-powered environmental sensors currently deployed for server rack monitoring in data centers. These wire-free devices provide granular thermal and environmental data to support cooling optimization and uptime protection—without adding wiring complexity to already dense infrastructure.“While AI models continue to grow in capability and speed, their deep success will ultimately be dependent on the quality and scale of data collection,” said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. “Creating a sustainable and scalable infrastructure for this data is no longer optional—it is a strategic imperative. Powercast is addressing this head-on by providing the wireless power foundation that makes continuous, large-scale data harvesting possible.”With more than 30 million wireless power–enabled products deployed worldwide and an extensive patent portfolio, Powercast provides semiconductor ICs, modules, transmitters, development kits, and system-level integration support that enable organizations to design for perpetual operation from the outset.Powercast invites executives, product managers, and embedded systems engineers to visit Hall 3A, Booth 103 to explore how scalable wireless power infrastructure can be integrated directly into next-generation edge devices.About Powercast CorporationFounded in 2003 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Powercast Corporation develops wireless power technologies ranging from short- to long-distance and from microwatts to kilowatts. Powercast’s portfolio includes RF wireless power, inductive wireless charging, magnetic resonance wireless power, and battery-free sensing solutions, supported by more than 300 patents worldwide. By eliminating the constraints of batteries and cables, Powercast provides the critical infrastructure necessary to power the edge in a scalable, sustainable way, ensuring continuous data collection for the next generation of intelligent environments.The Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

