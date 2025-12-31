Powercast positions wireless power as critical infrastructure at CES 2026

Powercast's Magnetic Resonance Technology, powered by ETI, enables a desktop sized charging field for multiple devices, up to 100W total. Powercast RF Wireless Power Technology can wirelessly power devices up to 200ft Powercast SmartInductive technology can deliver up to 1000W of power for applications from consumer electronics to industrial robotics.

Wireless power is not what’s next – it’s NOW. And it is quickly becoming foundational infrastructure for smart home, AI, automation, and other industries.

We’re building a world where wireless power works like Wi-Fi — invisible, ubiquitous, and always available.” — Charles Goetz, CEO, Powercast

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powercast Corporation, a leader in wireless power technology, is positioning wireless power as essential for critical infrastructure at CES2026, demonstrating how wireless power is moving beyond convenience charging to become foundational for smart homes, AI-driven monitoring, automation, robotics, data centers, and industrial systems. Powercast will showcase live demonstrations Jan. 6–9 at the Venetian Expo, booth #51716.“As home automation and AI monitoring systems scale, batteries and cables become the weakest links,” said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. “They limit reliability, drive maintenance costs, and constrain product design. Our goal is to remove those constraints entirely.”Powercast is demonstrating three wireless power platforms: long-range radio frequency (RF) power, mid-range magnetic resonance , and high-power inductive charging. Powercast's tech delivers power from microwatts to kilowatts, across distances ranging from inches to hundreds of feet.RF Power-Over-Distance Enables Battery-Free Sensing at ScalePowercast’s RF technology delivers over-the-air power up to 200 feet, enabling battery-free, maintenance-free sensors for smart homes, commercial buildings, and data centers. At CES, Powercast will demonstrate wirelessly powered temperature and humidity sensors, including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices for IoT applications and RAIN RFID sensors designed for medical, logistics, and industrial environments.Powercast’s latest BLE sensor tag features an ultra-thin (1.2mm) design that feeds critical data to monitoring systems, including temperature, humidity, light, and even water leak detection.“Battery-free sensors are the nervous system of intelligent environments,” Goetz said. “They deliver continuous data without service visits, battery replacements, or downtime.”Magnetic Resonance Creates Embedded Wireless Power ZonesPartnering with Etherdyne Technologies ( ETI ), Powercast will demonstrate magnetic resonance wireless power that creates embedded wireless power zones within desks, walls, and work surfaces. It can simultaneously power multiple devices within a desktop-scale field, delivering up to 100 watts total of total power.New at CES 2026, Powercast and ETI will debut a 50 watt receiver, wirelessly powering a laptop in a desktop environment.“We’re building a world where wireless power works like Wi-Fi — invisible, ubiquitous, and always available,” Goetz said.SmartInductive™ Delivers High-Power Wireless ChargingPowercast SmartInductive™ wireless charging, developed in partnership with Powermat, delivers up to 1,000 watts of power in dock-based applications. It enables sealed product designs that improve uptime, safety, and durability across consumer products, drones, robots, mobility platforms, medical devices, and industrial tools.“If you’re not integrating wireless power now, you’re already behind,” Goetz said.Powercast Corporation has deployed over 30 million wireless power–enabled products worldwide and holds over 300 wireless power patents. Powercast provides wireless power semiconductor ICs, modules, reference designs, and system-level integration services to support customers from concept through deployment.Powercast will exhibit at CES 2026, Venetian Expo, Booth #51716. Wireless power development kits are available at www.powercastco.com ________________________________________About PowercastFounded in 2003 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Powercast Corporation develops wireless power technologies ranging from short- to long-distance and from microwatts to kilowatts. Powercast’s portfolio includes RF wireless power, inductive wireless charging, magnetic resonance wireless power, and battery-free sensing solutions, supported by more than 300 patents worldwide.

