Powercast to Introduce EDGE Platform for Wireless Power Infrastructure at Sensors Converge

Powercast EDGE logo Powercast's EDGE Platform Hubs & Nodes Powercast EDGE Nodes - BLE temperature and humidity sensing tags, in collaboration with InPlay, e-peas, and Dracula Technologies.

Named Finalist for Best Smart Infrastructure Solution at Sensors Converge 2026

AI is only as powerful as the data that feeds it” — Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powercast announced that it will launch the Powercast EDGE platform next week at Sensors Converge 2026, designed to power the next generation of scalable AI-driven systems at the edge. The announcement comes as the company has been nominated as a finalist for the Best Smart Infrastructure Solution Award at Sensors Converge, recognizing its role in advancing infrastructure for intelligent systems.With billions of capital investment into AI systems marking a shift in enterprise automation, new challenges have emerged for integrating sustainable infrastructure. Scalable, flexible power for data collection at the physical edge is becoming critical for automation. Enter the Powercast EDGE platform.Powercast EDGE positions wireless power as the inevitable foundation of this shift, transforming how energy is delivered to support the data pipelines that drive modern AI.The platform establishes a persistent energy layer with multiple wireless power technologies enabling deployment of sustainable, large-scale networks of intelligent endpoints without the limitations of batteries or wired infrastructure. Powercast EDGE unlocks continuous, high-integrity data streams for automation by delivering power directly to where that data is generated.Composed of distributed EDGE Hubs and EDGE Nodes, Powercast’s system works together as a scalable, unified architecture that delivers wireless energy across environments. The platform represents a fundamental shift for edge systems design and operation, from isolated devices to continuously powered, maintenance-free data-generating infrastructure.“AI is only as powerful as the data that feeds it,” said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. “Powercast EDGE changes that by delivering energy directly to where data lives, unlocking a continuous flow of real-world information that AI systems depend on. The recognition from Sensors Converge only underscores the infrastructure-level innovation that makes scalable edge intelligence possible.”As part of the EDGE launch, Powercast is also expanding their product ecosystem through partnerships with Dracula Technologies e-peas , and InPlay.In collaboration with Dracula Technologies, Powercast has developed BLE Node equipped with organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology, called LAYER, capable of harvesting energy from ambient light, even in very low indoor lighting conditions. LAYERprovides a complementary energy source to support operation in environments where RF energy may be limited, enabling a truly sustainable, battery-free sensor.Powercast’s award-nominated EDGE Node features InPlay’s NanoBeacon™ BLE chip in a remarkably slim form-factor. The wireless and battery-free Node feeds high-accuracy temperature and humidity data to monitoring systems.By integrating e-peas’ high-efficiency power management technology into a BLE EDGE Node, Powercast offers yet another option for sustainable sensor Nodes that provide data at the physical edge.Powercast will showcase the EDGE platform at Sensors Converge 2026, booth #837, May 6–7 in Santa Clara, California.________________________________________About PowercastPowercast Corporation is a pioneer in wireless power technology, enabling sustainable, wire-free energy delivery for connected devices and systems. With a focus on scalable infrastructure, Powercast is redefining how energy is delivered to power the next generation of intelligent, data-driven environments.

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