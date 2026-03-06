Rezolve.ai Unveils Creator Studio — AI That Builds Enterprise Automations in Minutes

Rezolve.ai's Creator studio

Rezolve.ai Launches Creator Studio, The AI Flow Builder For Enterprises To Build No-code Automations

We're not just automating processes — we're fundamentally changing who gets to be an automation architect.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai today announced the general availability of Rezolve Creator Studio, an AI-native automation platform that allows enterprise teams to design and deploy production-ready workflows simply by describing what they want to automate in plain English. The platform builds complete integrations — including APIs, approval chains, error handling, and service catalog connections — automatically.

The launch was unveiled live at Rezolve Connect 2026, Rezolve.ai's flagship virtual conference, during the session 'Multimodal AI in Action,' where the Creator Studio team demonstrated building and deploying a fully functional Microsoft Entra group automation from scratch in under five minutes — live, on stage, without writing a single line of code.

Watch Rezolve Connect 2026 here: https://www.rezolve.ai/connect-2026-reprise-login

What once required weeks of development work, specialist training, and consultant hours now happens in a single conversation. Creator Studio's AI Flow Builder doesn't just generate boilerplate — it researches the relevant APIs, reasons through edge cases and approval paths, builds the complete workflow logic, and delivers a production-ready automation ready to deploy across Microsoft Teams, Slack, email, web, and API endpoints.

The End of the Automation Bottleneck

For most enterprises, automation has been gated by developer availability. Building a workflow that connects to Microsoft Entra, handles approvals, manages error states, and deploys into a Teams bot could easily take weeks of configuration, API research, and testing. Creator Studio eliminates that bottleneck entirely.

During the live Rezolve Connect 2026 demonstration, Automation Engineer Andrew Richardson typed a simple prompt — 'I want to create a group in Entra' — with a deliberate misspelling. The AI understood the intent, asked clarifying questions about group type, approval flow, and data collection requirements, then generated the complete workflow. Minutes later, the group existed in the Entra tenant. The audience watched it happen in real time.

AI That Designs With You, Not Just For You

What distinguishes Creator Studio from conventional automation builders is its conversational design process. The AI doesn't just execute a prompt — it thinks through the request, identifies what it doesn't know, and asks intelligent follow-up questions to ensure every edge case, approval path, and integration requirement is covered before a single node is built.

"Our new AI Flow Builder with conversational automation radically simplifies how automation is designed and delivered. Instead of weeks of complex configuration, users can now build, test, and deploy intelligent workflows in only minutes — simply by describing what they need. The platform translates natural language into production-ready flows, handles logic and integrations automatically, and adapts in real time through conversation."

— Andrew Richardson, Automation Engineer, Rezolve.ai

The result is automation that any IT team member can build, regardless of technical background. Creator Studio turns every team member into an automation architect — democratizing a capability that was previously available only to specialized developers.

Built for Enterprise, Governed for Compliance

Every automation built in Creator Studio adheres to enterprise security standards with full audit trails, Role-Based Access Control, and complete execution logging. Administrators can restrict which teams have access to sensitive automations — preventing, for example, non-IT staff from triggering user provisioning or offboarding workflows.

Audience scoping, trigger management, and real-time observability dashboards give IT leaders complete visibility into what's running, who triggered it, and what the outcome was — satisfying the governance requirements that enterprise compliance teams demand.

"The Creator Studio represents everything we believe enterprise AI should be: powerful enough to handle complex integrations, simple enough for anyone to build with, and transparent enough for compliance teams to trust. We're not just automating processes — we're fundamentally changing who gets to be an automation architect."

— Saurabh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Rezolve.ai

Watch the Demo

Creator Studio's full capabilities were demonstrated live at Rezolve Connect 2026. Watch the session 'Multimodal AI in Action' to see voice AI, vision AI, conversational service catalogs, and the AI Flow Builder in action:

Link: https://youtu.be/IH0koNs4_58?si=MZKYAACkZ8_HRCsS

Link: https://www.rezolve.ai/product/creator-studio

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an Agentic ITSM platform headquartered in Dublin, CA. Built for modern IT and employee support, Rezolve.ai combines agentic AI, intelligent automation, and multimodal interaction across Microsoft Teams, Slack, voice, email, and web — all in a single, SOC2-ready platform. Trusted by enterprises including AC Transit, Patelco Credit Union, HPE Aruba Networking, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rezolve.ai is recognized as a leader in agentic ITSM by industry analysts.

Visit our website: https://www.rezolve.ai

