Baltimore Annuity Contracting 2026 Expansion Through FMO BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in ACA, Medicare, Life, and Retirement solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its ongoing partnership with Baltimore Life, strengthening access to Annuity contracting opportunities for 2026.This expansion enhances BenaVest’s retirement portfolio by providing agents with streamlined access to Baltimore annuity products, designed to support long-term income planning, asset protection, and financial stability for retirement-focused clients.As demand grows for secure retirement income strategies, this expansion allows BenaVest agents to further diversify their product offerings while delivering dependable annuity solutions backed by a long-standing and financially stable carrier.“Expanding our annuity partnership with Baltimore Life gives our agents more ways to support clients planning for retirement,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest. “This collaboration strengthens our retirement solutions portfolio and provides agents with competitive, client-focused annuity options.”What the Baltimore Annuity Expansion Means for AgentsThrough this expanded partnership, agents gain:• Simplified Baltimore Annuity contracting for 2026 • Access to competitive fixed annuity solutions Training and positioning support through InsureUniversity• Personalized onboarding and contracting assistance• Competitive commissions and long-term production opportunities• Cross-selling opportunities alongside Life and Medicare productsBaltimore annuity products help agents serve clients seeking principal protection, guaranteed income options, and structured retirement planning strategies.Why Annuity Growth Matters in 2026With increased focus on retirement security and income sustainability, annuities continue to play a key role in financial planning. Expanding Baltimore annuity access through BenaVest allows agents to:• Diversify revenue streams• Strengthen client retention• Offer protected growth strategies• Support clients transitioning into retirementThis expansion reinforces BenaVest’s commitment to equipping agents with multi-line solutions that extend beyond health insurance into long-term financial security.About Baltimore LifeBaltimore Life Insurance Company is a well-established carrier with decades of experience providing life insurance and annuity products. Known for financial strength and customer-focused service, Baltimore Life delivers retirement solutions designed to offer stability and predictable income.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, Life, Annuities, Dental, Vision, and Alternative health products. Through advanced contracting systems, weekly training webinars, and expert broker support, BenaVest provides agents with the infrastructure needed to scale across multiple product lines.Agents interested in Baltimore Annuity contracting through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit www.insureuniversity.com or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.

