Colonial Life Ancillary Contracting 2026 Through FMO BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in ACA, Medicare, Life, and Supplemental insurance solutions, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its ongoing partnership with Colonial Life, now strengthening access to Ancillary and Voluntary Benefits contracting for 2026.This expansion enhances BenaVest’s carrier portfolio by providing agents with streamlined access to Colonial Life’s supplemental and ancillary insurance products, allowing them to grow across worksite, voluntary benefits, and individual protection markets.With BenaVest’s agent contracting infrastructure and training ecosystem through InsureUniversity, agents can simplify onboarding, access product education, and position Colonial Life ancillary solutions more efficiently in today’s competitive benefits landscape.“Colonial Life has been a valued partner, and expanding our ancillary collaboration gives agents even more ways to grow,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest. “Through BenaVest’s contracting support and training platform, agents can seamlessly integrate voluntary benefits into their existing health and life portfolios.”Colonial Life Ancillary Products Available Through BenaVestAgents contracting with Colonial Life through BenaVest gain access to a broad suite of voluntary and supplemental coverage solutions, including:• Accident Insurance• Critical Illness Coverage• Hospital Indemnity Plans• Disability Income Protection• Worksite and Employer Voluntary BenefitsThese products allow agents to provide clients with added financial protection that complements ACA, Medicare, and employer-sponsored health coverage.Why Agents Choose Colonial Life Through BenaVest• Simplified Colonial Life Ancillary contracting for 2026 Training and product positioning support through InsureUniversity• Worksite marketing resources and voluntary benefits education• Personalized onboarding assistance• Competitive commissions and growth incentives• Cross-selling opportunities alongside major medical, Medicare, and life insuranceThe partnership enables agents to diversify revenue streams while strengthening client retention through bundled benefit strategies.About Colonial LifeColonial Life is a nationally recognized leader in voluntary benefits and supplemental insurance solutions, helping employers and employees protect financial well-being through worksite and individual coverage options. With decades of experience, Colonial Life continues to support agents with innovative ancillary solutions and strong service support.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, Life, Annuities, Dental, Vision, and Ancillary products. Through advanced contracting systems, weekly training webinars, and real-time broker support, BenaVest equips agents with the tools needed to scale production across multiple lines of business.Agents interested in Colonial Life Ancillary contracting through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit www.insureuniversity.com or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.

