Enroll Prime Alternative Health Contracting 2026 Expansion Through FMO BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in ACA, Medicare, Life, and Alternative health solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its ongoing partnership with Enroll Prime, strengthening access to flexible Alternative health coverage services for 2026.This expansion enhances BenaVest’s alternative product portfolio and provides agents with streamlined access to Enroll Prime’s non-traditional health coverage solutions, designed to support clients who may not qualify for or prefer options outside traditional ACA or employer-sponsored plans.With growing demand for affordable and flexible health solutions, the Enroll Prime expansion allows BenaVest agents to diversify their offerings and serve broader market segments.“Enroll Prime continues to be a valuable partner in the alternative health space,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest. “Expanding our collaboration gives agents additional tools to meet client needs when traditional coverage isn’t the right fit.”What the Enroll Prime Expansion Means for AgentsThrough this expanded partnership, agents gain:• Simplified Enroll Prime Alternative contracting for 2026 • Flexible health coverage solutions for broader eligibility Training and sales positioning support through InsureUniversity• Marketing resources tailored to alternative product education• Opportunities to diversify revenue streamsEnroll Prime’s alternative health plans are structured to provide accessible coverage options for clients seeking affordability, flexibility, and fast enrollment solutions.Why Alternative Health Products Matter in 2026As healthcare markets evolve, many clients seek alternatives that provide:• Budget-conscious coverage structures• Broader eligibility criteria• Simplified enrollment pathways• Supplemental or gap protection optionsThe Enroll Prime expansion positions BenaVest agents to confidently meet these market needs while maintaining compliance and professional standards.About Enroll PrimeEnroll Prime is a provider of alternative health coverage solutions designed to serve clients seeking non-traditional plan structures. By focusing on flexibility and accessibility, Enroll Prime helps agents expand reach beyond standard major medical markets.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) committed to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, Life, Annuities, Dental, Vision, and Alternative health products. Through advanced contracting systems, weekly training webinars, and real-time broker support, BenaVest provides agents with the infrastructure needed to scale across multiple lines of business.Agents interested in Enroll Prime Alternative contracting through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit www.insureuniversity.com or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.

