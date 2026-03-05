Vijilan Expands CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM Services With Data-Sovereign Deployments via Onum.

Expanding Falcon Next-Gen SIEM capabilities with sovereign data architecture and advanced telemetry engineering.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security today announced the expansion of its professional services and managed offerings for CrowdStrike Falcon Next Generation SIEM, enabling organizations in Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates to deploy and operate modern SIEM environments that meet strict data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

As CrowdStrike introduces new in country regional cloud deployments, Vijilan is expanding its services portfolio to support enterprises and regulated organizations seeking expert led implementation, data engineering, and ongoing management of Falcon Next Gen SIEM. Vijilan’s approach integrates Onum as the data ingestion and pipeline layer, enabling scalable, governed, and efficient telemetry flow into Falcon SIEM environments.

“Next generation SIEM is not software you install. It is an operational discipline,” said Kevin Nejad, Founder and CEO of Vijilan Security. “Most organizations fail at SIEM because ingestion, data pipelines, and detection logic are not engineered correctly. By combining Falcon Next Gen SIEM, Onum powered data pipelines, and Vijilan’s operational expertise, customers get a system that actually works at scale.”

Professional Services for Falcon Next Gen SIEM

Vijilan delivers structured professional services designed to accelerate time to value and reduce operational risk, including:

• Architecture design and deployment of Falcon Next Generation SIEM

• Log source onboarding and data pipeline engineering using Onum

• Data normalization, routing, and optimization aligned to sovereignty requirements

• Detection engineering using Falcon Fusion workflows and correlated logic

• Use case development mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and regulatory frameworks

• Cost modeling, retention strategy design, and performance tuning

These services are delivered as fixed scope professional engagements or bundled into managed service offerings, allowing organizations to align SIEM spend with operational outcomes.

Managed SIEM Operations and Continuous Optimization

Beyond deployment, Vijilan provides fully managed SIEM operations as part of its broader managed detection and response services. This includes:

• 24x7 monitoring and alert triage

• Continuous detection logic refinement and false positive reduction

• Threat hunting powered by Falcon telemetry and global intelligence

• Incident investigation and response workflows

• Compliance aligned reporting and audit readiness support

By leveraging Onum for ingestion and pipeline control alongside Falcon Fusion automation, Vijilan enables customers to scale SIEM operations without fragmented tooling or regional SOC silos.

Supporting Data Sovereignty Without Sacrificing Visibility

Organizations operating in Saudi Arabia, India, and the UAE face increasing mandates for in country data residency. Vijilan’s services enable customers to:

• Keep SIEM telemetry resident in country

• Maintain consistent detection and response logic across regions

• Avoid duplicated ingestion infrastructure and operational overhead

• Preserve global threat context while respecting jurisdictional controls

This model ensures data sovereignty strengthens security posture rather than limiting detection, correlation, or response effectiveness.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security is a global cybersecurity company specializing in professional services and managed operations for modern security platforms. Vijilan helps organizations design, deploy, and operate next generation SIEM and security operations programs, with a focus on execution, scalability, and regulatory alignment.

