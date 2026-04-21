Vijilan Security Expands to South Africa with Flagship Managed Security Services Backed by CrowdStrike and Microsoft

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, LLC, a SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified managed cybersecurity provider, today announced its expansion into South Africa. This move brings enterprise-grade, channel-first managed security services to the country’s growing MSP ecosystem and the millions of SMBs they support.

The expansion is executed in strategic collaboration with CrowdStrike and Microsoft and is supported by Vijilan’s status as a CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider (CPSP), Authorized Reseller, and Services Partner.

South Africa currently ranks among the most cyberattacked nations globally, with ransomware demands averaging R17 million in 2025 and breach notifications increasing 60% year-over-year. Despite these risks, fewer than 30% of SMBs have achieved adequate cybersecurity readiness—creating a significant opportunity for managed service providers to bridge the gap.

“South Africa’s MSP community is facing a perfect storm—rising ransomware threats, increasing compliance mandates, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals,” said Kevin Nejad, Founder and CEO of Vijilan Security.

“Vijilan was built to be the security team behind the MSP. We bring the SOC, the technology, and the strategic partnerships—so our partners can focus on their client relationships while we secure their environments.”

Two Services. One Partner. Complete Coverage.

ThreatRespond™ — Vendor-Agnostic Managed XDR

Vijilan’s ThreatRespond™ service integrates seamlessly with existing security tools, eliminating the need for costly replacements. It supports platforms including Microsoft Defender, SentinelOne, Sophos, Fortinet, Palo Alto, and more.

Coverage spans six key domains:

Endpoints

Networks and firewalls

Identity and users

Cloud and SaaS

Email and data

Applications (including IoT, OT, and mobile)

Core integrations include Microsoft 365, Active Directory, and Entra ID.

ThreatDefend™ — CrowdStrike-Powered mXDR

Built on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, ThreatDefend™ delivers proactive threat containment, guided remediation, and full lifecycle response.

Optional modules include:

Identity protection

Exposure management

Browser security

This fully managed service goes beyond alerting to actively prevent breaches.

A Strategic CrowdStrike Partnership

Vijilan brings one of the most comprehensive CrowdStrike partnership structures available globally:

CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider (CPSP): Validates Vijilan’s SOC capabilities to deploy, manage, and respond using the Falcon platform

Authorized Reseller: Enables simplified procurement with a single contract and partner relationship

Services Partner: Authorizes delivery of CrowdStrike-aligned professional services, including incident response and threat assessments

Meeting South Africa’s Growing Compliance Demands

South Africa is entering a critical compliance phase, with increasing regulatory pressure across industries:

POPIA enforcement intensifying with significant financial penalties

SARB/FSCA cybersecurity standards requiring rapid incident reporting and resilience testing

King V governance framework elevating cybersecurity to a board-level responsibility

Vijilan’s SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications provide MSPs with the documented controls needed to meet these evolving requirements.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security, LLC is a channel-exclusive managed cybersecurity provider headquartered in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with a global SOC presence. Founded in 2014, the company delivers fully managed SOC, XDR, and MDR services to MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs worldwide.

Vijilan operates a 100% partner-only model and holds multiple industry certifications and strategic partnerships, including its designation as a CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider.

For more information, visit vijilan.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.