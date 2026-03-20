Vijilan Launches Free Remediation Initiative Amid Iranian Cyber Threats

Initiative remains active until the US declares victory — plus 90 additional days of guaranteed coverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a premium managed cybersecurity provider serving MSP, MSSP, and VAR channel partners globally, today announced Operation Lion Surge — a commitment to provide its ThreatRemediate Core service at no cost to qualifying channel partners until the United States officially declares victory in its conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran, followed by an additional 90-day coverage extension to ensure no organization is left exposed during the post-conflict transition.

The announcement follows the publication of a new research paper by Vijilan Founder and CEO KayVon Nejad, titled *"The Islamic Republic of Iran Is Collapsing. Should Its Digital Infrastructure Collapse With It?"* The paper documents Iran's authoritarian cyber infrastructure — including deep packet inspection systems supplied by Huawei, nationwide telecom interception platforms from ZTE, IRGC-affiliated integrators, and Russian-origin endpoint tools — and assesses the national security risks these systems pose to a post-regime democratic transition.

The Threat Turning Outward

As the Iranian regime faces mounting internal pressure, cybersecurity experts warn that state-sponsored threat actors are increasingly redirecting offensive capabilities at external targets. Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) groups — including APT33, APT34, APT42, MuddyWater, and Charming Kitten — have demonstrated sustained targeting of US critical infrastructure, financial institutions, healthcare systems, and the managed service providers that protect them. CISA, NSA, and FBI have issued joint advisories urging organizations to remain vigilant against IRGC-affiliated cyber actors targeting US networks.

"The infrastructure I documented in this paper doesn't go dark when a regime weakens — it gets redirected," said KayVon Nejad, Founder and CEO of Vijilan Security. "We've built our entire company around the belief that a compromised infrastructure means a compromised future. We're not willing to sit on the sidelines while our partners and their clients are in the crosshairs."

ThreatRemediate Core: Active Remediation, Not Passive Detection

Unlike traditional managed detection and response services that alert customers to threats and provide remediation guidance, Vijilan's ThreatRemediate Core enables Vijilan's 24/7 Security Operations Center to take direct action on behalf of clients. This includes endpoint isolation, malicious process termination, compromised account disablement, and full incident documentation — stopping breaches before they cause damage rather than reporting on them after the fact.

The service is delivered exclusively through Vijilan's channel partner ecosystem of MSPs and MSSPs, maintaining the company's partner-first model while ensuring rapid deployment at scale.

Initiative Details

- Offer: ThreatRemediate Core at no cost

- Eligible recipients: Qualifying MSP and MSSP channel partners, including new partners who apply and complete onboarding

- Duration: Active until the US officially declares victory over Iran, plus 90 additional days of guaranteed coverage for all enrolled partners

- Activation: Existing partners may contact their Vijilan partner representative; new partners may apply at vijilan.com/partners/apply

About the Research

"The Islamic Republic of Iran Is Collapsing. Should Its Digital Infrastructure Collapse With It?" provides a trust-based vendor assessment framework evaluating Chinese vendors (Huawei, ZTE, China Telecom, CETC), Russian vendors (Kaspersky, Rosatom, Rostec), and Iranian state-controlled entities (TCI, TIC, IRGC-affiliated integrators) for suitability in a post-regime democratic rebuild. The paper is available at vijilan.com/research/digital-sovereignty-iran.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security is a premium managed cybersecurity company delivering enterprise-grade threat detection, response, and active remediation exclusively through MSP, MSSP, and VAR channel partners. Vijilan operates a global 24/7 Security Operations Center and holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications. The company's flagship services — ThreatRemediate and ThreatRespond — serve organizations across North America and internationally.

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