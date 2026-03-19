Vijilan and LaScala Inc. Announce Go-to-Market Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen SIEM and 24×7 SOC Services for MSSPs

LaScala Modernizes Its Security Operations Foundation with Vijilan’s ViSH Platform, Powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon LogScale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a premium managed cybersecurity provider delivering enterprise-grade SIEM and SOC services exclusively through the channel, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with LaScala Inc., a mature managed security service provider (MSSP) with a strong internal SOC and deep security engineering expertise. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Vijilan’s channel-first growth strategy and demonstrates how established MSSPs can modernize their security operations infrastructure without sacrificing SOC ownership or customer trust.

Under the partnership, LaScala has adopted Vijilan’s Information Security Hub — ViSH — a multi-tenant SOC-ready platform built on CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon LogScale. The arrangement extends LaScala’s SOC coverage to 24×7, with Vijilan providing overnight and weekend monitoring and escalation support while LaScala’s internal team retains full ownership of customer relationships, investigations, and communications during business hours.

“LaScala didn’t need a new SOC. They needed a modern, scalable foundation. ViSH was built on CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon LogScale specifically for MSSPs that already know what they’re doing and want more from their data.”

— Kevin Nejad, Founder & CEO, Vijilan Security

A Channel-First Go-to-Market Model Built for Mature MSSPs

The LaScala partnership is a direct expression of Vijilan’s go-to-market strategy: partnering exclusively with MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs to deliver enterprise-grade security operations at channel scale. Rather than competing with established security providers, Vijilan integrates as a force multiplier — extending coverage, modernizing infrastructure, and enabling partners to offer enterprise-caliber capabilities without expanding headcount.

Vijilan’s ViSH platform delivers a multi-tenant architecture designed specifically for MSSPs operating at scale. By building on CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon LogScale, Vijilan provides partners with high-performance log ingestion, real-time analytics, and advanced threat detection capabilities that legacy SIEM platforms cannot match.

“As our business grew, we wanted to modernize our SIEM foundation and extend SOC coverage without changing who we are as a security organization. Our goal was to evolve thoughtfully, not reactively.”

— Ashley Britton, LaScala Inc.

How the Partnership Works

The operational model is designed to preserve LaScala’s SOC identity while eliminating the sustainability challenges that come with 24×7 internal coverage. During business hours, LaScala’s internal team leads all investigations, customer communications, and remediation strategy. After hours and on weekends, Vijilan’s global SOC provides continuous monitoring and escalation support.

From the customer’s perspective, LaScala remains the SOC — consistently and transparently. This model reduces analyst fatigue, supports role specialization, and creates a scalable operational foundation for onboarding additional customers without compromising service quality.

“Vijilan operates as an extension of our SOC. They handle continuous monitoring after hours, and our team picks up investigations and customer communication during the day. From the customer’s perspective, LaScala is always the SOC.”

— LaScala Security Operations

Enterprise Technology That Reinforces Market Trust

CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon LogScale are central to the value Vijilan delivers. Both platforms are purpose-built for modern SOC operations — designed for high-speed search, massive data volumes, and real-time analytics at a scale that legacy log management platforms cannot support. For LaScala’s enterprise customers, the CrowdStrike brand and technology pedigree provide additional validation of the MSSP’s security posture.

“Moving to a Next-Gen SIEM architecture built on Falcon LogScale gave us the speed, scale, and flexibility we needed. It’s a foundation designed for modern SOC operations, not legacy log management.”

— LaScala Security Engineering

An Operating Model Designed for MSSPs Ready to Scale

The Vijilan–LaScala model is purpose-built for MSSPs that:

-Already operate a SIEM and want to extract deeper value from their security data

-Need 24×7 SOC coverage without becoming a round-the-clock staffing organization

-Want to remain the SOC for their customers — maintaining brand, accountability, and trust

-Are ready to modernize their infrastructure on a platform built for the next decade of security operations

Vijilan is actively expanding its channel partner network. MSSPs, MSPs, and VARs interested in the ViSH platform and Vijilan’s go-to-market model are invited to apply for partner status at vijilan.com.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security is a premium managed cybersecurity provider delivering SIEM and SOC services purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs. Powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon LogScale, Vijilan enables channel partners to deliver enterprise-grade security operations while preserving partner ownership, brand identity, and customer trust. Vijilan operates a global SOC presence and holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications. Learn more at vijilan.com.

About LaScala Inc.

LaScala Inc. is a mature managed security service provider with an experienced internal SOC, strong SIEM and log management discipline, and a high-touch approach to customer security. LaScala serves mid-market and enterprise customers across regulated industries, maintaining full accountability for security operations, investigations, and customer relationships.

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