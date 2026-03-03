Senate Resolution 237 Printer's Number 1483
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1483
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
237
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD AND VOGEL, MARCH 3, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 5, 2026, as "Vending Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry in
this Commonwealth generates an economic impact of $4 billion and
more than $1.4 billion in wages; and
WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry has
expanded in recent decades to include a wide array of
convenience services and refreshments; and
WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry uses
cutting edge technology to deliver innovative options to
consumers; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is proud of all of the small
business owners who own vending companies; and
WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry stands
uniquely equipped to service food deserts and underserved
communities throughout the nation through its supply chain,
commissary and unique "last-foot" distribution expertise; and
WHEREAS, The National Automatic Merchandising Association has
designated March 5, 2026, as "National Vending Day"; therefore
