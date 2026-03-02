Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1478
PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1478
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
234
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, PISCIOTTANO, PHILLIPS-HILL,
LANGERHOLC, HUGHES, COMITTA, FONTANA, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA,
J. WARD AND VOGEL, MARCH 2, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 2, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of March 1 through 7, 2026, as "Invest in
Veterans Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to 700,000 veterans at
different stages of returning to civilian life; and
WHEREAS, Even after their service, veterans continue to give
back to the communities they protected; and
WHEREAS, Reintegration into the community is crucial and many
veterans become entrepreneurs as a way to help in their efforts
to reintegrate; and
WHEREAS, Supporting veterans in their business endeavors can
help with reintegration into the community; and
WHEREAS, Promoting mentorship between experienced business
leaders and veteran founders is important; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is ranked as one of the top states
in the nation for veteran-owned small businesses, investing
$84,035,855 in fiscal year 2024-2025 to veteran-owned
businesses; and
