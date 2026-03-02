Submit Release
Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1478

PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1478

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

234

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, PISCIOTTANO, PHILLIPS-HILL,

LANGERHOLC, HUGHES, COMITTA, FONTANA, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA,

J. WARD AND VOGEL, MARCH 2, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 2, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of March 1 through 7, 2026, as "Invest in

Veterans Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to 700,000 veterans at

different stages of returning to civilian life; and

WHEREAS, Even after their service, veterans continue to give

back to the communities they protected; and

WHEREAS, Reintegration into the community is crucial and many

veterans become entrepreneurs as a way to help in their efforts

to reintegrate; and

WHEREAS, Supporting veterans in their business endeavors can

help with reintegration into the community; and

WHEREAS, Promoting mentorship between experienced business

leaders and veteran founders is important; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is ranked as one of the top states

in the nation for veteran-owned small businesses, investing

$84,035,855 in fiscal year 2024-2025 to veteran-owned

businesses; and

