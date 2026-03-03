Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1484
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1484
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1207
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA AND VOGEL, MARCH 3, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 3, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for
special plates for recipients of Presidential Service Badge
and providing for special plates for recipients of Vice
Presidential Service Badge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1368.2 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1368.2. Special plates for recipients of Presidential Service
Badge.
Upon application of any person who is a recipient of the
Presidential Service Badge, accompanied by a fee of [$20] $28
which shall be in addition to the registration fee and by such
documentation as the department shall require, the department
shall issue to the person a special registration plate
designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a person who
is a recipient of the Presidential Service Badge. The special
registration plate may be used only on a passenger car or truck
with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.
