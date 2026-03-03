Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,172 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1484

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1484

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1207

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA AND VOGEL, MARCH 3, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 3, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

special plates for recipients of Presidential Service Badge

and providing for special plates for recipients of Vice

Presidential Service Badge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1368.2 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1368.2. Special plates for recipients of Presidential Service

Badge.

Upon application of any person who is a recipient of the

Presidential Service Badge, accompanied by a fee of [$20] $28

which shall be in addition to the registration fee and by such

documentation as the department shall require, the department

shall issue to the person a special registration plate

designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a person who

is a recipient of the Presidential Service Badge. The special

registration plate may be used only on a passenger car or truck

with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1484

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.