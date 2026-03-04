St Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001377
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/03/2026 @ 2033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2076 Stanley Road, Franklin, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Sean Murphy
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police - St Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault located at 2076 Stanley Road in Franklin, VT. Investigation revealed that Sean Murphy, 50, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member. Murphy was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Murphy was transported to Northwestern Correctional Facility where he was lodged on bail and set to appear in Franklin County Court on 03/04/2026 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED : Yes
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
