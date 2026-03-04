St Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2001377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2026 @ 2033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2076 Stanley Road, Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Sean Murphy

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police - St Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault located at 2076 Stanley Road in Franklin, VT. Investigation revealed that Sean Murphy, 50, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member. Murphy was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Murphy was transported to Northwestern Correctional Facility where he was lodged on bail and set to appear in Franklin County Court on 03/04/2026 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED : Yes

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



