Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,805 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2001377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                            

STATION: St Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2026 @ 2033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2076 Stanley Road, Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Sean Murphy                                            

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police - St Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault located at 2076 Stanley Road in Franklin, VT. Investigation revealed that Sean Murphy, 50, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member. Murphy was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Murphy was transported to Northwestern Correctional Facility where he was lodged on bail and set to appear in Franklin County Court on 03/04/2026 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 1300 hours   

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED :   Yes  

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.