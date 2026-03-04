Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,321 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 05, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 05, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Sullivan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clinton Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mt. Healthy Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Lawrence Village of Coal Grove
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Logan Riverside Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lucas University of Toledo Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Morrow Big Walnut Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Salt Creek Township
Special Audit
2/1/2024 TO 2/29/2024		 Special Audit FFR
Pike Waverly City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Pee Pee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Harlan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 05, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.