Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 05, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 05, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Sullivan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mt. Healthy Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Lawrence
|Village of Coal Grove
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Logan
|Riverside Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|University of Toledo Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Big Walnut Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Salt Creek Township
Special Audit
2/1/2024 TO 2/29/2024
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Pike
|Waverly City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Pee Pee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Harlan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
