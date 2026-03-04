Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 05, 2026

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 05, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Sullivan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Southern Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Euclid Avenue Development Corporation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Mt. Healthy Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Lawrence Village of Coal Grove

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Logan Riverside Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lucas University of Toledo Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Medina City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Morrow Big Walnut Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Salt Creek Township

Special Audit

2/1/2024 TO 2/29/2024 Special Audit FFR

Pike Waverly City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Pee Pee Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Harlan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit