Harrison Township Trustee Pleads Guilty to Theft in Office After Using Township Fuel Account to Fill Personal Vehicle on Dozens of Occasions

COLUMBUS — A Harrison Township trustee pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft in office after he was caught filling his personal vehicle with fuel paid through a township account.

Wesley Davidson’s plea was filed Wednesday in Vinton County Common Pleas Court, admitting to the charge that was outlined in a bill of information.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in July 2025 after the township fiscal officer voiced concerns to auditors about Davidson’s fuel use.

SIU determined Davidson had filled his personal vehicle on dozens of occasions using the township account. The fuel bills totaled more than $2,300.

Prosecutors are seeking restitution for the fuel bills and audit costs, among other sentencing terms. Davidson’s plea bars him from serving in public office.

