Former Genoa Township Office Assistant and Her Husband Indicted in Scheme Involving Identity Theft and Rigged Contract Bidding

COLUMBUS — A former Genoa Township office assistant and her husband were indicted Thursday on multiple felony charges in an alleged scheme that involved identity theft and rigged contract bidding.

Chris Ann Preston faces eight total counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, identity fraud, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Her husband, Richie Allen Preston, faces seven counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, and grand theft.

The indictment was filed Thursday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Attorneys from the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were appointed as special prosecutor in the case.

Chris Ann Preston served as an office assistant in the Genoa Township Roads, Buildings and Grounds office between 2019 and 2023. Her husband owns and operates Tailor Made Mechanical Inc., which performs commercial electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, and related services.

According to the indictment, the Prestons stole the identity of an experienced commercial contractor, renewing that individual’s master license without his knowledge and then using it to bid on commercial work they were not qualified to perform.

Chris Ann Preston used her position with the township to access bids and estimates from contractors on township projects. The couple used the information to adapt and design their own bids to ensure they were awarded contracts. In one case, they were paid for work that had to be completed by other contractors.

The total alleged theft amount is $51,555.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 157 convictions resulting in more than $16.4 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov