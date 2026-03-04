ECI Elastic Achieves GRS Certification Across All Global Manufacturing Facilities

ECI Achieves GRS Certification Across Its Facilities ECI GRS Certified Product ECI-Certifications: GRS, OEKO, ISO, Higg Index View inside ECI production facility Top with straps sourced from ECI Elastic that are GRS certified

Taiwan-based narrow fabrics manufacturer completes sustainability milestone with full GRS certification in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam

This certification represents more than a compliance achievement, it reflects our dedication to creating sustainable value throughout our entire operation” — Paul Shen, Senior Sales Manager

CHUNGHUA, CHUNGHUA COUNTY, TAIWAN, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECI Elastic Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of elastic tapes and narrow fabrics , announced today that all its manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam have achieved Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification. This milestone positions ECI as one of the few vertically integrated elastic tape manufacturers worldwide to hold comprehensive GRS certification across its entire production network.The GRS certification validates ECI's commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, covering recycled content verification, environmental principles, and social responsibility throughout the supply chain. With this achievement, ECI can now offer customers fully traceable, certified recycled elastic solutions from any of its production locations."This certification represents more than a compliance achievement, it reflects our dedication to creating sustainable value throughout our entire operation," said Paul Shen, Senior Sales Manager. "Since our founding in 1974, we've pursued flexibility and created with full sincerity. Today, that philosophy extends to our environmental responsibility and our customers' sustainability goals."Expanding Sustainable Solutions for Global BrandsECI's GRS-certified facilities can now produce recycled elastic tapes, binding tapes, waistbands, drawcords, and decorative trims that meet the stringent requirements of major athletics, apparel, and lingerie brands. The certification covers the complete production process, from raw material selection through weaving, dyeing, finishing, and packaging.The company's vertical manufacturing model provides unique advantages in delivering GRS-certified products. By controlling every production stage in-house, ECI ensures complete traceability and quality consistency across all recycled material applications.This achievement builds on ECI's existing environmental certifications , including Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Higg FEM, and participation in the BVE3 Chemical Management Platform recognized by ZDHC. The company continues investing in clean energy sources and innovative waste recycling programs across all facilities.A Legacy of InnovationFor over five decades, ECI has evolved from a local Taiwanese manufacturer into a trusted global partner for leading brands in athletic wear, apparel, and intimate wear. The company's innovations include contributions to the lightweight professional soccer jerseys worn by world champions in 2014 and exclusive development of specialized protective webbing for Adidas sports masks during the 2020 pandemic.With a current combined production capacity exceeding 50 million meters per month, ECI maintains its commitment to quality while advancing environmental stewardship. The GRS certification enables the company to support customers' sustainability initiatives with verified recycled content solutions.About ECI Elastic Co., Ltd.Founded in 1974 in Fu-Shin Changhua, ECI Elastic is a vertically integrated manufacturer specializing in elastic tapes and narrow fabrics for global apparel, lingerie, and athletic wear markets. With facilities in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam, ECI serves internationally recognized brands through innovative product development, sustainable manufacturing practices, and complete quality control. The company holds multiple international certifications, including ISO 9001, Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Higg FEM, and now GRS certification across all locations.Ready to explore sustainable elastic solutions for your next collection?Contact ECI Elastic to discuss how our GRS-certified recycled elastic tapes and narrow fabrics can support your sustainability goals without compromising on quality or performance.

