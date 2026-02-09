Perxona’s Human-Centric Avatar Brings Crescent’s Website to Life

Perxona Avatar on Crescent Website Introducing Services Perxona Avatar Engaging With Customers CEO of Crescent Ujihara Ryosuke with CEO of XRSPACE Kurt Liu Team Perxona With Crescent Avatar Execution

Partnership transforms static browsing into dynamic, conversational engagement, marking a key expansion for XRSPACE’s Perxona platform in the Japanese market.

The future of the web is personalized and conversational, with Perxona, we aren't just adding a feature to Crescent’s site; we are giving their brand a voice and a face that is available 24/7.” — Kurt Liu, CEO of XRSPACE

TAIPEI, TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRSPACE, the pioneer in 3D AI avatar and creator of the AI agent platform Perxona, today announced a strategic launch with Crescent Inc., a leading Japanese motion capture products and services provider. Effective immediately, visitors to the Crescent official website will be greeted by an intelligent, interactive AI avatar, transforming the site from a static information hub into a dynamic digital experience.This collaboration moves beyond traditional FAQs and text-based chatbots. Powered by Perxona’s proprietary technology, the AI avatar acts as a digital host with genuine presence and expression. It allows visitors to engage in natural, intuitive dialogue to explore Crescent’s products, services, and company vision. Instead of navigating complex menus, first-time visitors can now simply ask a question and receive an immediate, official answer.“The future of the web is personalized and conversational,” said Kurt Liu, CEO at XRSPACE. “With Perxona, we aren't just adding a feature to Crescent’s site; we are giving their brand a voice and a face that is available 24/7. This launch demonstrates how Japanese enterprises are embracing practical, human-centric AI to elevate customer engagement.”Key Benefits of the Crescent AI Avatar Experience + Instant, Intuitive Clarity: Visitors quickly understand Crescent's offerings through conversation, reducing the need to search through multiple pages.+ A Warmer Digital Front Door: The avatar provides an approachable, human-like welcome that builds immediate trust with new visitors.+ Official & Consistent: The AI is grounded in Crescent’s official data, ensuring accurate information delivery at scale without increasing human workload.A Strategic Step in the Japanese MarketThis live deployment with Crescent represents a significant milestone for Perxona in Japan. Throughout the project, XRSPACE focused on aligning the AI's behavior with Japanese business values—emphasizing clarity, trust, and subtlety—to ensure the avatar enhances Crescent’s brand experience naturally. It reflects a growing trend among Japanese companies seeking long-term, practical AI applications that improve accessibility and engagement.Experience the new AI-powered website at the Crescent Official Website: https://www.crescentinc.co.jp About PerxonaPerxona is an AI Avatar platform from XRSPACE that enables organizations to build digital representatives grounded in official company information. Designed for real-world utility, Perxona supports ongoing interaction across websites, physical exhibitions, reception areas, and multilingual environments. XRSPACE continues to expand its partner ecosystem in Japan and globally to bring more human, approachable communication experiences to digital spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.