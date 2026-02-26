XRSPACE CEO Kurt Liu Joins Top Tech Podcast 'AI Mennesker' to Discuss Perxona and the Future of 3D Digital Identity

Kurt Liu and David Guldager AI Mennesker Episode - Kurt Liu Perxona Avatars Range From Mascots to Human-like

Why the Next Frontier of Customer Experience Is a AI Avatar, Not a Chatbot

Video is a broadcast; 3D is a conversation. If you want trust, your AI needs to react, move, and connect in real-time. That is the difference between a static recording and a living brand ambassador.” — Kurt Liu, CEO of XRSPACE

TAIPEI, TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRSPACE, the pioneer in humanistic 3D avatar solutions, today announced that its CEO, Kurt Liu, has appeared as a featured guest on the prominent technology podcast AI Mennesker. In a deep-dive conversation with host David Guldager, Liu discusses the critical shift from static video AI to real-time 3D AI avatars and why the Perxona AI agent service is the 'missing link' between AI personality and true enterprise personalization.As businesses globally move beyond the "AI hype" of the previous year, the focus has shifted toward personalized, real-time engagement. During the episode, Liu addresses the industry-wide challenge of "personality-less" AI and explains why the current trend of video-based avatars lacks the scalability and interactivity required for modern ecommerce and customer service.“Video is a broadcast; 3D is a conversation,” said Kurt Liu, CEO of XRSPACE. “If you want to build trust, your AI needs to react, move, and connect in real-time. That is the difference between a static recording and a living brand ambassador that can scale globally while maintaining a personal touch.”Podcast host David Guldager, a leading voice in the European AI tech scene and a veteran tech journalist, noted the importance of this shift toward more relatable digital interfaces, he described the episode as a discussion about the near future of AI interaction — one where shoppers are greeted by manga-style characters, customer service is handled by branded avatars, and personalized AI personas become a standard part of everyday commerce.Key Discussion Points from the Episode: 3D vs. Video Avatars : Why real-time 3D rendering is the only viable path for true enterprise scalability and interactive customer journeys.+ Behavior AI™: The technology behind Perxona’s humanistic gestures and emotional nuances that drive user comfort and attention.+ The "Floor Closer" Concept: How 3D agents solve the "support bottleneck" and reduce cart abandonment by acting as proactive sales assistants.+ Versatility in Brand Identity: The importance of offering a range of avatars—from photorealistic agents to stylized brand mascots—to fit any business identity.The full episode is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.Listen to the full episode here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ai-mennesker/id1741788842 About PerxonaPerxona is XRSPACE’s flagship AI avatar service, providing businesses with "Behavior AI™" avatars that look, move, and interact with human-like precision. By bridging the gap between cold automation and human empathy, Perxona helps enterprises scale their personal touch across web, mobile, and XR platforms. It is designed to move digital interaction from a "static brochure" to a dynamic, high-converting experience.About XRSPACEFounded in 2017, XRSPACE is a pioneering technology company shaping the future of digital interaction through AI, cloud computing, and 3D avatars. With a strong foundation in avatar and spatial computing, XRSPACE develops innovative AI applications that elevate digital experiences to be more human, expressive, and engaging. From launching the world’s first consumer-ready VR social world and 5G-enabled XR headset to creating avatar-driven music and lifestyle communities, XRSPACE has consistently pushed boundaries. Today, flagship platforms like Humi and AI agent service Perxona empower users with deeply personalized, real-time interactive avatars—redefining how people create, express, and connect every day.About AI MenneskerAI Mennesker is one of Europe’s leading technology podcasts, hosted by renowned tech journalist David Guldager. The show explores the impact of Artificial Intelligence on society, business, and the human experience, featuring the world's most influential voices in tech.

