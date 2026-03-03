MPD Makes Arrest in Chinatown Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at approximately 12:25 a.m., a suspect shattered the door of a closed business in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, and entered the establishment. While inside, the suspect took several property items. A bystander alerted a nearby uniformed Special Police Officer (SPO) to the break-in. When the suspect exited the business through the shattered door with the property items, the SPO detained the individual without incident until the arrival of First District officers.

The property items taken from the business were recovered.

25-year-old Caughlin Handley of no fixed address was charged with Burglary II.

CCN: 26027905

###