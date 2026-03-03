MPD Makes Arrests in a Colombia Heights Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in the assault of two victims that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, March 2, 2026, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of Park Road, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person. A verbal dispute between the suspect and an adult male victim escalated when the suspect struck the victim with a glass bottle. After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect continued the assault. A second adult male victim attempted to intervene but was assaulted by the suspect and was located unconscious by arriving officers.

The suspect was placed under arrest without incident. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the first victim to an area hospital. The second victim was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

28-year-old Henry Salazara, of no fixed address, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (bottle) and Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 26027766

