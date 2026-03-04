CISA report updates findings on RESURGE malware attacks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Feb. 26 released a report that updates findings from last year on RESURGE malware used to gain covert access to Ivanti Connect Secure devices. The new analysis includes additional technical insights and improved detection resources. It explains how RESURGE malware is designed to persist silently on compromised systems and remain dormant until a remote actor connects. This enables the malware to evade routine scans and monitoring.

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.