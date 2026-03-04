CMS issues toolkit on behavioral health services for children in Medicaid, CHIP

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released a toolkit that outlines strategies for states to strengthen access to behavioral health services for children enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The sub-regulatory guidance focuses on early screening and intervention, care coordination, crisis services, telehealth and workforce capacity, as well as ensuring utilization management and reimbursement support Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment requirements. Among other best practices, CMS encourages states to ensure Medicaid managed care plans’ payment structures are sufficient to maintain network adequacy and timely access to EPSDT-required, medically necessary care.

