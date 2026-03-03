Ethics committee issues guidance on judges' mentorship conflicts

(Subscription required) A California judicial ethics committee has issued formal guidance on when judges must consider disqualification or disclosure if a former mentee in the California Judicial Mentor Program appears before them.

