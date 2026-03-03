One lane closed near 6802 US Route 2 Marshfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks



News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in Marshfield near box 6802 is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available; updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.