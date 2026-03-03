FW: One lane closed near 6802 US Route 2 Marshfield

US Route 2 in Marshfield is back open in both lanes.

US Route 2 in Marshfield near box 6802 is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available; updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.