Wildlife Express: Learn about Idaho's wild canines

Idaho is home to four species of wild canine. These members of the dog family include wolves, coyotes, red foxes and kit foxes. Of course, Idaho is home to many domestic dogs (pets, hunting dogs, and working dogs) who all have their origins with one of Idaho's wild dog residents.

Wild canines have several features in common.

They all need habitat

They all prefer meat, but will diversify their diet with plants

They all have keen eyesight, hearing and sense of smell, and canine teeth

They all have warm fur to be active in the winter

However, there are so many differences among them.

They choose different habitats

Some live socially and others solitary

Their size and colors vary, even within the same species

Check out this month's issue of Wildlife Express that explains more about wild canines. Find out what their scat and tracks look like, their role in an ecosystem, how they communicate, and where they live.

Because canines have such great senses, Idaho Fish and Game also uses dogs on a special K9 unit of Conservation Officers. These dogs serve as locators, investigators and wildlife crime solvers! Find out more about them and what they do, along with all the wild dog information, and great photos in this month's issue of Wildlife Express. https://idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/march-we-canines.pdf