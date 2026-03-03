VARCOMM Launches VARCOMM Mobile, Bringing Nationwide Wireless Service with Local Support

VARCOMM Mobile launches in Ducor, CA, offering reliable nationwide coverage, low-cost plans from $10/month, latest phones, and local in-person support.

DUCOR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARCOMM announced today the launch of VARCOMM Mobile, a new mobile wireless service designed to give customers nationwide coverage at a lower cost without sacrificing reliability, flexibility, or local service.VARCOMM Mobile is committed to providing residents in Ducor, Kennedy Meadows, Richgrove, and Terra Bella with access to America’s most reliable nationwide mobile network—the very same network trusted by the country’s largest mobile providers. This strategic partnership enables VARCOMM Mobile to deliver dependable, coast-to-coast coverage that meets the demands of today’s mobile users.By combining the strength of a nationally recognized networks with more competitive pricing and personalized, hometown customer support, VARCOMM Mobile offers a unique mobile experience that truly puts the customer first. This approach allows local communities to enjoy seamless connectivity without sacrificing quality or affordability. In addition to nationwide wireless service, VARCOMM Mobile customers will have access to the latest smartphones and flexible financing options, making it easier to upgrade devices without large upfront costs.What truly sets VARCOMM Mobile apart is the availability of local, in-person support. Customers can stop by VARCOMM’s office in Ducor, CA to ask questions, explore mobile plans and devices, and receive hands-on assistance from a local team they know and trust. “VARCOMM Mobile gives our customers the best of both worlds,” said Eric Votaw, CEO. “They get access to the same reliable nationwide network used by the biggest wireless providers, along with affordable pricing, modern devices, and the ability to walk into our Ducor office and get help from real people right here in their community.”With VARCOMM Mobile, customers can expect:• Plans start as low as $10/Month• Nationwide coverage on a trusted, reliable network• Lower monthly prices without compromising performance• Access to the latest phones and convenient financing options• Local, in-person support at the VARCOMM Ducor officeThe launch of VARCOMM Mobile represents another step in VARCOMM’s ongoing commitment to expanding connectivity options while keeping affordability, transparency, and community-first service at the core. Customers interested in learning more about VARCOMM Mobile, available plans, devices, or how to switch can visit varcomm.net/mobile or stop by the VARCOMM office in Ducor.About VARCOMM Holdings, Inc.VARCOMM is a California-based telecommunications provider offering broadband, voice, cellular and managed Wi-Fi services to rural and underserved communities in California. With roots dating back to 1910, VARCOMM has grown from a local telephone company into a modern, community-focused network operator. Committed to quality, reliability, and local service, VARCOMM continues to invest in fiber infrastructure to connect more rural Californians. Learn more at www.varcomm.net

