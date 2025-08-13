VARCOMM Brings Free Fiber Internet Access to Terra Bella Residents to Help Bridge the Digital Divide in Rural California

VARCOMM Broadband, Inc. to offer free 50Mbps and Gigabit fiber internet service to Terra Bella, CA in Tulare County. VARCOMM closes the digital divide.

This free plan provides an on-ramp for families who may not currently have Internet access or are struggling to pay for their current Internet service.” — Eric Quiroz-Votaw

TERRA BELLA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARCOMM Broadband, Inc., a locally owned and operated broadband provider, is proud to announce the launch of a free fiber Internet program available to residents in Terra Bella. This new offering provides up to 2GB of fiber optic monthly Internet access at no cost, helping ensure that every household has access to basic online connectivity—no matter their income level.Construction and cutover for the company’s new fiber network are already underway across Terra Bella, and soon every home and business in town will be eligible for gigabit fiber-fast Internet service. This community-wide expansion was made possible through a combination of local investment and grant funding focused on increasing rural broadband access. Varcomm is proud to deploy a 100-gigabit capable network, future proofing the broadband needs of Terra Bella.“Rural communities deserve the same quality of service as urban areas,” said Eric Quiroz-Votaw, CEO at VARCOMM. “This free plan provides an on-ramp for families who may not currently have Internet access or are struggling to pay for their current Internet service. It’s simple, accessible, and there’s no catch. Our goal is to ensure all families have access to affordable internet.”The plan is perfect for everyday online activities—streaming a standard-definition show, scrolling social media, doing homework, checking email, applying for jobs, or paying bills. For those who need more data or faster speeds, simply upgrade, with the assurance that you’ll never pay more than VARCOMM’s unlimited fiber Internet plans. VARCOMM will offer two free internet tiers: 100/20 Mbps and Gigabit service. Lifeline discounts are also available for qualifying households, making all VARCOMM services affordable.“Every incremental amount of Internet access can open doors to opportunity,” said Votaw. “Whether it’s for school, work, or staying in touch with loved ones, we’re committed to helping our communities stay connected. We believe everyone deserves access to affordable internet service.”Eligible residents can sign up now by visiting www.varcomm.net/terrabella-internet or calling 559-534-2211.About VARCOMMVARCOMM was founded in 1910 when farmers in southern Tulare County California, banded together to create a small telephone network with a single telephone line, and the company incorporated in 1954 to create Ducor Telephone Company. In 1977, the company then began to expand to service Rancho Tehama and later to Kennedy Meadows, and began providing Internet services in 1993 under the name Varnet, Inc. The company adopted the name VARCOMM (part of VARCOMM Holdings, Inc.) in 2018, along with the introduction of broadband and enhanced services. In 2021, with Eric Quiroz-Votaw and Jenifer Vellucci at the helm, VARCOMM became the first Mexican-American and female-owned incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) in California’s history.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.