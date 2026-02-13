Varcomm Holdings, Inc. and Sierra Telephone Announce Definitive Agreement

Varcomm Holdings, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sierra Telephone and its operating affiliates

DUCOR & OAKHURST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varcomm Holdings, Inc. and Sierra Tel Communications Group today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Varcomm Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of VSquared Holdings, Inc., will acquire Sierra Telephone Company, Inc. and its operating affiliates, including Sierra Tel Internet, Sierra Tel Long Distance, and Sierra Tel Business Systems.Together, the companies will strengthen and expand broadband and communications services across rural California, building on their shared commitment to reliable connectivity, local service, and long-term investment in network infrastructure.Sierra Telephone currently serves customers across a 775-square-mile region in the Sierra Nevada mountains, including communities in eastern Madera and Mariposa Counties such as Ahwahnee, Bass Lake, Catheys Valley, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Mariposa, Midpines, Oakhurst, and Raymond.“This agreement brings together two companies with deep roots in rural California and a shared vision for the future of broadband,” said Eric Votaw, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Varcomm Holdings, Inc. “By combining our experience, infrastructure, and local commitment, we are positioned to accelerate fiber deployment, enhance service quality, and expand access to high-speed, affordable broadband for the communities we serve.”Leadership from both organizations emphasized continuity of service and long-term community investment as central priorities of the transaction.“This transition reflects our long-standing commitment to ensuring our customers continue to receive dependable, high-quality communications services,” said Walter Hansell, Sierra Tel Communications Group. ““Through Varcomm, our legacy of serving mountain communities will be sustained while supporting future investment in network technology and resilience.”The transaction is subject to approval by the California Public Utilities Commission and the Federal Communications Commission.Additional information will be shared as regulatory review progresses.About VARCOMM Holdings, Inc.VARCOMM Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of VSquared Holdings, Inc., is a California-based telecommunications provider offering broadband, voice, and managed Wi-Fi services to rural and underserved communities. With roots dating back to 1910, VARCOMM has grown from a local telephone company into a modern, community-focused network operator. Committed to quality, reliability, and local service, VARCOMM continues to invest in fiber infrastructure to connect more rural Californians. Learn more at www.varcomm.net For VARCOMM Holdings, Inc.Contact: Rose CullenPhone: 559-534-2211Email: rcullen@varcomm.bizWebsite: www.varcomm.net About Sierra TelephoneSierra Telephone Company, Inc. delivers reliable, high-quality communications services with a strong focus on customer support. Leveraging advanced fiber-optic technology and resilient, route-diverse networks, Sierra Telephone ensures dependable service even in the face of natural disasters or infrastructure challenges. Rooted in its rural heritage, Sierra Telephone is committed to technological innovation and to serving the unique needs of California’s mountain communities.For Sierra Tel Communications GroupContact: Walter HansellPhone: 559-658-2355Email: sierracorporate@stcg.netWebsite: www.sierratel.com

