CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Costa Mesa, CA, and surrounding areas.

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Costa Mesa, CA. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Kayla Mochizuki will serve pets and pet parents throughout Macon and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Costa Mesa becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.In Ventura County, pets are part of everyday life — joining their families on coastal walks, weekend hikes, and quiet evenings at home. They are companions through every season, woven into the rhythm of the community. When the time comes to say goodbye, many local families are looking for a way to make that final moment as gentle and meaningful as the life they shared. Dr. Kayla Mochizuki provides compassionate, at-home euthanasia services throughout Ventura County, helping pets pass peacefully in the place they feel safest — home.A Ventura County native, Dr. Mochizuki’s path to veterinary medicine began early, shaped by a childhood surrounded by animals of all kinds. She earned her undergraduate degree in Biology from Missouri Valley College before receiving her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2022. After returning to California, she completed a rotating internship and began working in emergency medicine, where she supported pets and families during some of their most critical and emotional moments.“While working in emergency medicine, I often witnessed pet parents saying goodbye to their beloved companions in abrupt and unexpected circumstances,” Dr. Mochizuki shares. “This inspired me to provide an alternative — allowing families the opportunity to say goodbye in the comfort, familiarity, and peace of their own homes.”Today, she focuses on creating calm, unhurried experiences where pets can remain surrounded by familiar sights, smells, and the people who love them most. “At-home euthanasia allows pets to say goodbye in the comfort of their own home,” she says. “It provides families with a peaceful, dignified experience, reducing stress for both pets and owners while supporting them through a difficult time.”For Dr. Mochizuki, serving the Ventura County community in this way is both a privilege and a calling — ensuring that a pet’s final chapter is marked by comfort, connection, and compassion.Dr. Kayla Mochizuki serves Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Oceanside, and surrounding communities throughout coastal Orange County, western South Orange County, and northern coastal San Diego County — including Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Clemente, and the greater Pacific Coast Highway corridor.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $465 in Costa Mesa. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

